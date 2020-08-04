Basic Info About Microsoft MS-500 Certification Exam, Preparation Options and Career Opportunities

The Microsoft MS-500 exam provides the successful applicants with several career and personal benefits. The test is designed for the network administrators, security administrators, and server administrators.

It is created to certify their knowledge and skills in implementing, managing, as well as monitoring compliance and security solutions for Microsoft 365 and hybrid environments. The test also verifies their ability to respond to threats, conduct investigations, and enforce data governance.

If you pass this test with high marks, you will obtain the Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator Associate certification. In this post, we are going to look at the details of this exam and also mention some great benefits for the candidates.

Microsoft MS-500 Exam & Basic Information

The test consists of about 60 questions that come in various formats, including case study, multiple choice, fill-in-the-blank, drag and drop, hot area, and so on. The exam lasts 150 minutes, and it is required to get the passing score of 700 or more points out of 1000. Microsoft MS-500 is available for the learners as a proctored test at Pearson VUE in the Japanese and English languages for $165.

Microsoft MS-500 Exam & Career Opportunities

If you are in search for a certification test to showcase your technology skills and knowledge so that you can quickly hasten your career growth, Microsoft MS-500 is definitely the option you should consider. This exam is popular due to a ton of career opportunities that it brings. If you nail this test with flying colors, you will qualify to apply for a number of job roles in any local or multinational company of your choice. The positions you can apply for after passing the MS-500 exam are as follows:

Microsoft 365 Security Administrator;

Microsoft 365 Developer;

Database Administrator;

Microsoft Systems Administrator;

Besides the wealth of career opportunities already mentioned, the successful completion of this exam also unlocks the great salary potential. After passing this certification test, you will have the credential to back up your negotiation for a higher paycheck. It also verifies your skills besides helping you do your job more efficiently.

Conclusion

