Snowman’s Take: Bubba Wallace and How To Handle NASCAR Shenanigans

Bubba Wallace found a noose in his garage. Investigation happened and no hate crime is the determination!

OH HELL NO!!!

Why is NASCAR sweeping this under the rug? I mean Bubba was a one-ma gang in getting the Confederate Flag BANNED from NASCAR!! Kudos and Good-goings to Mr. Wallace in getting this turned around.

Must have pissed NASCAR off to have one of the central things that made them removed.

LOVE the decision. HATE the noose.

We’re in 2020 people. PLEASE grow up. The underhanded racism is STUPID and NEEDS TO GO AWAY. NASCAR, if you are REALLY, TRULY trying to sweep into the 21st century, then you would drop the name of who did this and why! You would bring the notes out on what precipitated this – though we have an answer already to this – maybe – and what steps YOU as an organization are taking to not only MAKE things right, but KEEP them right for EVERYBODY INVOLVED.

Bubba Wallace is the only full time black driver in NASCAR. And yet he is targeted immediately after he sought action to end racists acts and end harm in NASCAR. What the hell is going on?

Hey NASCAR, want to really show some nerve, reveal the person who put the noose in Wallace’s garage and PUNISH that person! PERIOD!

That’s Snowman’s Take – What’s yours?

