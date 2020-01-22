Home>#INSCMagazine>Snowman’s Take! Niners QB Jimmy Garrapolo Stepping Out Of Tom Brady’s Shadow In Super Bowl LIV
#INSCMagazine Opinion/Editorial Snowman's Take

Snowman’s Take! Niners QB Jimmy Garrapolo Stepping Out Of Tom Brady’s Shadow In Super Bowl LIV

22 Jan 2020
560
Post Views: 78

Well, it has finally happened. Jimmy Garoppolo is out from the shadow of one Tom Brady. The pre-dated successor to Brady was jettisoned to San Francisco and the questions started. Especially after he got paid. And injured again. But 2019 has officially started Jimmy G’s San Francisco career. He has taken every offensive snap to prove his durability. He’s used his vaunted running game to help the offese run over its opponents.


The questions remained, however. Can he lead his team to the postseason? Done! Can he navigate through a brutal schedule? Done and then some. You can make an argument that were it not for a pair of late field goals at the gun and a quirky ending at home against Atlanta, the 49ers would be competing for history in the form of a possible 19-0 record.

Gunslinger fight in New Orleans. Clinching the west in Seattle. Five turnovers and still a win vs Pittsburgh. Jimmy G was there for every snap this season. Check out the Snowman’s take for more!

Facebook Comments

Brian Snow
A native of Chicago, the Snowman got bit by the broadcast bug while listening to Jim Durham call the Chicago Bulls, Wayne Larrivee call the Chicago Bears, and John Rooney call the Chicago White Sox. He dropped his first call in 1995 and then it was on from there.

Related Articles
Buffalo Bills Featured Front Page NFL Opinion/Editorial Spotlight

NFL : Should the Bills Pursue QB Kirk Cousins?

Robert D. Cobb
[caption id="attachment_22137" align="aligncenter" width="594"] (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images North America)[/caption] With news that Washington Redskins backup quarterback, Kirk Cousins is open
Tennessee Titans Full Mock
#INSCMagazine 2017 NFL Mock Draft NFL Sports Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans: Full Seven Round Mock Draft

Over the past year, the Tennessee Titans have completely flipped their image. Led by their General Manager, Jon Robinson, the
#INSCMagazine Lifestyle Living

Want To Improve Your Social Skills? Follow These Tips

@TheInscriberMag
Do you feel awkward at social events or struggle to make conversation with new people because you feel shy? If

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.