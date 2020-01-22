Improve Your Sleep with a good mattresses

Having a soft and demanding mattress is a blessing. 8 hours of continuous sleep is necessary. If you’re not taking a complete sleep, then this can be harmful, and you will see the bad effects of this after some time. One way to improve the quality of the sleep is to get king mattresses that give you a comfortable sleep. Following are some general tips to improve your sleep better than before.

Consistency of sleep

Many of us on weekends give ourselves concessions on sleep. We sleep for too long even we don’t wake up for lunch. However, scientists believe that due to such inconsistency, our Circadian Rhythms start misbehaving. Going to bed at the same time and wake up in the morning with consistency can improve your sleep and your general health also.

Take a small nap

Taking a small nap after an hour from lunch can improve your sleep. However, keep in mind that a nap should not be longer than 45 minutes. If you sleep more than that, you won’t be able to sleep at night. So, it’s better to have a small nap just to refresh your mind.

Forget bad habits

Experts have advised not to take any kind of alcohol or not to smoke at least four hours before going to bed. Good habits positively affect the quality of sleep. And many studies show that the quality of sleep is much more important than the time you spend sleeping.

Cut down the caffeine intake

According to the recommendations of the World Sleep Society, you must stop drinking caffeine at least six hours before bedtime. Keep in mind that caffeine is found not only in coffee but also in tea, sodas and even in chocolate too.

Do not overeat before bed

You can have a light snack and shouldn’t eat heavy, spicy food and sweets just before going to bed.

Do not exercise before bed

Experts insist that you need to exercise regularly. However, physical activity immediately wakes up the immune system that is not good before going to bed. That can harm the quality of sleep.

Choose a comfortable mattress

If you wake up in the middle of the night from the fact that you feel hot under the usual woolen blanket or hard mattress, then it’s time to change it. For the sake of your own health.

Ventilate the bedroom

A recent study revealed the facts about the impact of bedroom ventilation on good sleep. The window or door must be open for the ventilation of the room. If you have an air conditioner, then select the preferable temperature for yourself.

Avoid the lights and noises

The light in the room may prevent you from getting enough sleep. For example, a flashing digital clock, a buzzing computer and a TV.

No other activities before sleeping

We can easily respond to emails lying on the bed using a smartphone or laptop. However, this can lead to the fact that you will associate this place with work. Stop doing this. The bed is designed to sleep.

Ideal bed

If you sleep on a hard-surfaced mattress, it’s harder to be comfortable with it. Because of the hard surface, the spine remains in an unnatural position all night from which, blood circulation in the tissues get disturbed, and nerve roots get compressed. Even healthy people, after sleeping on a hard surface, can complain of sore and lower back pain. Well, if there are problems with the back, then this will be the most unfortunate choice. It’s better to just sit on the floor.

The soft feather-bed, warm memories of which you have been keeping since childhood because you slept on it when you were visiting your grandmother in the village. Alas! This is also the wrong choice when it comes to health. Indeed, the lack of rigidity makes the muscles constantly be in a state of tension, so dreaming of such a bed will bring morning weakness, and not a surge of strength and vigor.

The most expensive and comfortable sofa is not an ideal sleeping place. It’s good to sit on such furniture, but don’t spend the whole night. Indeed, dust mites accumulate over time in the upholstery and filler of the sofa, and this thing itself is not good for the 8 hours of night sleep.

How a good and soft mattress affects your sleep!

A bed and only a bed is the place where you must spend 8 hours of night sleep. Well, the basics of the bed are a high-quality orthopedic mattress.

It relaxes the muscles, which contributes to having a comfortable sleep.

Unloads the spine, providing it with the necessary support.

It adapts to all the bends of the body. Mattresses with independent springs are most effective, and the more springs, the more comfortable.

It protects from fungi and bacteria, as it contains antibacterial impregnation and has ventilation. It’s safe from Allergies.

It protects against the appearance of pain in the lower back, back, and neck.

Reduces morning stiffness in the joints, as the even distribution of the load on the joints during the night helps them to stay relax.

A good orthopedic mattress is the best choice for people of any age, especially for children and adolescents. This is an excellent prevention of many diseases. Therefore, the sooner you get this thing, the fewer problems with your back will be in the future. For people with spinal injuries and scoliosis, and bedridden patients, such a mattress is a prerequisite for rehabilitation and treatment. Of course, this is not a panacea, and even the best sleeping bed will not cure existing diseases. However, comfort in life will greatly facilitate. Here, you can learn more ways to improve sleep on a mattress

Choosing a comfortable mattress

The more fillers in the mattress, the more comfortable and durable it will be. But on the other hand, it’s expensive too. Since the choice of this thing is individual and even somewhere intimate, the first thing you need to do before buying is to lay on the mattress and check, Is it comfortable? If yes, then get it.

Conclusion

Good sleep leads to a comfortable bed. If you feel good to give relief to your back, then most likely you will be comfortable with a medium-hard mattress. If you like to sleep on your stomach side, choose rigid models. However, these recommendations are rather arbitrary to focus on your own feelings.

Neither the price of the product nor the popularity of the manufacturer matters as much as your personal comfort. If you lay on a mattress and you don’t feel comfortable, feel free to change it! Just remember to change this thing at least once every 10 years. However, some manufacturers give a longer guarantee, but their mattresses are not so good in comfort. So, choose a comfortable mattress for yourself for a better healthy life.

