Sports Betting: An Explanation of Some of the More Popular Wagers

Are you new to sports betting? Or, are you perhaps an experienced bettor? If so, do you have an in-depth insight into some of the more popular wagers offered by most online sports betting agencies?

At this juncture, the salient point is not what your experience level is, it is to what extent you understand the basics of how to place successful wagers. New sports bettors need to learn before placing live bets, and experienced gamblers sometimes need a refresher course.

Sports betting: The popular wagers offered by sportsbooks

Additionally, new gamblers often ask what the best bets to place are. There is no easy answer to this question. However, it is vital to understand the math behind the algorithms that calculate betting odds, as this will determine how much money you win or lose.

Before we look at which bets seem to be the most popular in the sports betting industry, it is vital to be mindful of the fact that different online sports betting companies offer different wager-types. Thus, it is crucial to use a sports betting review site like Efirbet before signing up with an online sportsbook. It doesn’t help signing up with a sports betting company if it does not offer the wagers you are interested in.

Once you have chosen an online sportsbook, the next step is to study the structure of a few of the popular wager types. Thus, here are a few bets that most sportsbooks offer:

Moneyline Bet

This wager is also known as a Win Bet or Straight Bet. In summary, when placing the wager, there are only two options, and you have to back one to win. The odds are calculated based on how likely the one opponent is to win.

For example, the actual odds for the Wimbledon 2019 Men’s tennis match finals between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were 2.00 Djokovic to Federer 1.5. These figures show that bookmakers believe the match will be close, but Djokovic has a slight winning edge over Roger Federer. And, if you risked $100 (USD) on Federer to win, your winnings will be $150. On the other hand, if you picked Djokovic to win and risked $100 to secure the bet, you would win $200.

Point Spread

The concept of the point spread bet is similar to a Moneyline bet, except you do not need to predict which team or individual will win. Your money will be on the participant who covers the spread. Points are deducted and added by bookmakers to make both participants equal favorites. The best way to describe this further is to cite an example:

Let’s assume that an American NFL match is about to begin, and you are interested in placing a point spread bet.

Your bookmaker has indicated the spread as follows:

Team A is +8, and Team B is -8

The spread is 8 points. Team A has been given +8 points because they are the underdog, while Team B is the favorite, so they have had -8 points added. If you backed Team A and they won the game outright or lost by less than 8 points, your bet would be successful. On the other hand, if you backed Team B to win, your stake would be successful if they won by more than 8 points.

