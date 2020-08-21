Sports: How to Improve Your Skills as a Footballer

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Every single skill in this world can be mastered through determination and willpower. You need to remember that the difference between a successful footballer and an unsuccessful one is not a lack of natural skills or inborn talent, but rather a strong determination, and, of course, never-ending love and passion for football.

So if you believe you have these qualities, then nothing can stop you from being the next biggest name in the world of football. Have a firm determination and then start working towards your goals. If you want to become a successful and professional football player, These are the skills that you will need to improve.

Commitment to Daily Work

On your journey to become a successful football player, Most people will tell you to “aim for the stars” but I’m here to give you practical advice, Long term goals mean nothing if you are not working daily to achieve your goals. Long term goals are important too, but daily commitment is something essential. If football is your passion, you need to incorporate it into your everyday life.

And it’s not just about practice, it’s about watching matches, finding inspiration, learning from the best. A sense of routine is like a driving force and committing to daily practice means that you are making football a part of your life and when that happens, be rest assured that you are on your way to ultimate success.

Deliberate Practice is the Key to Your Success

Once You have started your journey, Practice is what matters the most in the long run. And not just any random practice, you need deliberate practice, which means your intention for doing practice should be general improvement instead of personal enjoyment, I’m not saying you shouldn’t relish in playing football, but your focus should be on how effective your practice is, rather than how fun it is.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you don’t need to learn and practice a thousand different techniques and tricks, you should first gain the upper hand in basic skills and then learn some useful techniques later and just remember the eternal words of Bruce Lee— “I fear not the man who has practised 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who had practised one kick 10,000 times.”

Find your Weaknesses

The more you practice, the more you will find flaws in your playing. And get someone to film your game and then analyze it, as soon as you recognize your mistakes and weaknesses you can instantly start working on overcoming them. These weaknesses can be anything, they can be your undefined composure, your lack of self-motivation or confidence or something like a weaker foot, or weak stamina, all of these things or any other flaws you might have, you can overcome them with the right guidance, support and determination. What is more important than working on your weakness is being unafraid of them, flaws make you human and mistakes indicate that you are learning, Just keep making mistakes and keep getting better.

Keep Your Fitness in Check

Fitness is extremely crucial to football. In this field, no health means no success. As a football player, you need to have exceptional endurance, speed and mind-body coordination. Just defending the ball with your feet requires remarkable physical strength and balance. And you need to have strong stamina for running long distances. And all of this is dependent on your health, which in turn, depends on your diet.

And not only physical strength is important, but you also need to keep your mental health in check too, as you need to make instant decisions on the pitch and mental fatigue can lead to failure. If God forbid, you do suffer any injury on the field, Prioritize your recovery, everything comes after that.

Intelligence and techniques, (Don’t just play hard, Play Smart)

Having Intelligence and playing smart can help you in almost every field of life and football is no exception. Apart from physical strength, you need good reasoning and tactical skills too. First, you need to master the most basic techniques like Body and Ball control, Passing accuracy, Shooting and Dribbling skills etc, Then comes Game intelligence, Learn some effective and cool techniques.

More importantly, Learn to make quick and smart decisions and learn to coordinate with your teammates, Learn to anticipate their positions and When you are on the field play by the rules and learn to bend them to your benefit, And don’t forget that sometimes, on the pitch, You Don’t wait to for the perfect moment to make a move, you create it.

Conclusion

And in the end, I’d like to say that the most important skill to earn success in this field is to always remain Humble, Coachable and Respectful. Learn to Accept your mistakes and always appreciate the guidance and criticism from others and When you start working towards your goal to become a professional football player, you will realize that it is a demanding sport and that It will require sacrifices from you, But remember that hard work pays off and one day, you will achieve the success you deserve.

“If football has taught me anything it is that you can overcome anything if, and only if, you love something enough” -Lionel Messi

