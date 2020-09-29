Starr Insurance Companies Appoints Andy Trundle as Head of Global Aviation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aviation—Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Andy Trundle as head of global aviation. Mr. Trundle is responsible for shaping the strategies to drive profitable growth for the division across all aspects of Starr’s aviation portfolio, including airlines, general aviation, light aviation and aerospace.





Mr. Trundle joined Starr in 2017 as global head of airlines. With more than 35 years of aviation experience, he began his career as an airline underwriter and throughout his professional career held a range of underwriting leadership roles. Since joining Starr, Andy has been a driving force behind the company’s efforts to be seen as the world’s premier provider of aviation insurance not only as measured by volume, but also service levels, innovation and customer satisfaction.

“Having someone with Andy’s experience and expertise keeps Starr on track to expand the aviation division and strengthen our relationships with clients and brokers,” said Maurice R. Greenberg, Starr Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His success in running our airline business has been an important factor in establishing Starr as a global leader in the aviation insurance market.”

Mr. Trundle will report to Steve Blakey, President, Starr Insurance Companies.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Charlie Armstrong

Vice President, Marketing

charlie.armstrong@starrcompanies.com, 646.758.8308