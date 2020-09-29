Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>Starr Insurance Companies Appoints Andy Trundle as Head of Global Aviation
Business Wire RSS

Starr Insurance Companies Appoints Andy Trundle as Head of Global Aviation

29 Sep 2020
500
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 80

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AviationStarr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Andy Trundle as head of global aviation. Mr. Trundle is responsible for shaping the strategies to drive profitable growth for the division across all aspects of Starr’s aviation portfolio, including airlines, general aviation, light aviation and aerospace.



Mr. Trundle joined Starr in 2017 as global head of airlines. With more than 35 years of aviation experience, he began his career as an airline underwriter and throughout his professional career held a range of underwriting leadership roles. Since joining Starr, Andy has been a driving force behind the company’s efforts to be seen as the world’s premier provider of aviation insurance not only as measured by volume, but also service levels, innovation and customer satisfaction.

“Having someone with Andy’s experience and expertise keeps Starr on track to expand the aviation division and strengthen our relationships with clients and brokers,” said Maurice R. Greenberg, Starr Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His success in running our airline business has been an important factor in establishing Starr as a global leader in the aviation insurance market.”

Mr. Trundle will report to Steve Blakey, President, Starr Insurance Companies.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Charlie Armstrong
Vice President, Marketing
charlie.armstrong@starrcompanies.com, 646.758.8308

Facebook Comments

Business Wire RSS
http://www.businesswire.com

Related Articles
Business Wire RSS

ACI Worldwide and Mastercard to Collaborate and Advance New Payment Solutions and Experiences for Customers

Business Wire RSS
ACI and Mastercard will begin their collaboration by working together to offer industry-leading technology and expertise to central banks, scheme
Business Wire RSS

Gores Holdings V, Inc. Announces Pricing of $475 Million Initial Public Offering

Business Wire RSS
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gores Holdings V, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a
Business Wire RSS

Pamela O’Rourke selected as a 2020 Most Admired CEO Honoree by Houston Business Journal

Business Wire RSS
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pamela Chambers O’Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Information Consultants, LP, has been named as a 2020 Most Admired