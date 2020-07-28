Starting your business: Which countries are best for startups?

When you decide to start your own business, the world is your oyster. You may not have considered it but beginning your venture in a nation other than your own could actually be the best course of action. With different countries’ economies varying in degrees of strength and with the scene for startups differing depending on where you go, there are some crunch decisions to make.

Starting your new business

You should tailor your business idea to the market that you will be selling in. If you have a fantastic business idea but that particular market is saturated in your country, consider moving elsewhere. What’s more, start-up costs might be lower in other countries, as could the availability of ready-made experts or staff in your field.

Try and avoid countries in recession or those where new businesses typically fail. This can be incredibly variable, so do your research and try and predict the strength of markets as best you can.

Choosing your country

There are a number of factors to consider before starting a business in a country that isn’t your own. Firstly, how much of an issue will the language barrier pose? If you are going to struggle operating in a certain country because you do not know the language, you should probably avoid it.

Secondly, think about the exchange rate. If you will lose money through sending money back to your home country, then you will have to consider whether it is worth the benefits of moving.

Finally, find out what the business climate is like in the country you are considering setting up in. Germany, for example, has a huge startup culture that could suit your needs.

Germany

According to a UK based study, Germany is the best country in Europe for startup businesses. Its economy is healthy and, in recent times, has proven to be well run and progressive through its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. With a high level of its population having an excellent education, Germany provides new businesses with an intelligent and hardworking recruitment pool.

United States

If you’re starting a new business in the US, ensure you get the best out of product management tools to improve your organization and prioritization. This will allow you to take advantage of the melting pot of innovation and creativity that is the United States.

Though it has had its troubles recently, the US is still an excellent place to start a business. In welcome fashion, the desire to buy from businesses run by BAME businesspeople is rising and diversity in business is, hopefully, finally being encouraged in the way it should be.

New Zealand

New Zealand has shown itself to be a welcoming and progressive nation, forming bonds that surpass its geographical distance from anywhere else. It has close economic ties with a number of countries in Asia Pacific, has superb support networks for small and new businesses and the tax levels are relatively low.

In terms of enjoyment of living, New Zealand is a small nation that can be explored in your downtime, where peaceful countryside is never far away.

