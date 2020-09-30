Strengthlets Partners with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to Fight Blood Cancer- One Bracelet at a Time

The newest addition to the ribbon line is focused on Blood Cancer Awareness, with $10 from each bracelet going directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for the next 12 months and the two organizations will collaborate on various campaigns to raise funds and spread awareness for the cause. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers. Since 1949, LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in groundbreaking research, pioneering many of today’s most innovative approaches.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership. My family has been involved with LLS for the past several years, and a very close friend of mine is a blood cancer survivor. We are honored to partner with such a reputable organization in the flight to end blood cancer,” said Patrick.

With a mission of bringing awareness to diseases affecting millions of individuals around the world, Strengthlets has designed a “ribbon line” incorporating various awareness ribbons attached to different causes. The company launched in August 2020 and has already secured several national partnerships with non-profit organizations and pledged a minimum 10% of profits to a charity supporting each ribbon’s cause. Currently, their ribbons support breast cancer, blood cancer, SIDS, racial equality, and Alzheimer’s. To find out more about Strengthlets, LLC visit www.strengthlets.com