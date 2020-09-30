O’Brien Law Firm News About Serious Car Crashes: Compensations You Must Know

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















There are many car accidents which result in injuries in Cumming, Georgia every year. For some people who are not familiar with the area, Cumming might seem out of reach from the traffic of Atlanta.

However, those who work or live in Cumming, GA know that the roads can be risky at night and that drivers are in danger of being victims of an accident.

Importance of hiring an attorney

If an individual got injured because of someone else’s negligence, it is necessary to receive all of the compensation that the person deserves. That’s why there’s a need to hire professional accident attorneys from O’Brien Law Firm who know how to gather evidence and create a compelling case for full compensation.

Insurance companies are mostly working against the victims, trying to pay them as little as possible while the victims. A car accident attorney can understand different kinds of compensation that the victim should get and can use his or her expert skills in negotiating to get the compensation that the victim deserves.

Civil lawsuits might have a lot of strict requirements. There are some detailed rules for the victim before filing a lawsuit, from the time limit of making a claim to presenting the evidence. A highly expert lawyer knows the rules of civil procedure and can ensure to make a possibly winning case. Getting a good lawyer can assure both the justice and compensation that the victims must have.

Compensations that the victims can obtain

The rules for Buffalo, NY serious car accidents are set by New York laws. According to the law, a driver who caused the accident is responsible for paying compensation to every injured person. Usually, the compensation will be from the insurance company of the driver who is at fault.

Car crash victims can assume full compensation for all the damages and injuries after the collision. The compensations that an auto accident victim can obtain include:

Payment for all the medical costs or bills including expected future expenses.

Payment to compensate for suffering, pain, and emotional distress.

Payment for lost income or the time missed from work including expected future financial reductions due to the car accident injuries.

Unjustified death damages for surviving family members of the victims. The damages include medical bills and loss of companionship , monetary compensation for funeral expenses, and the continuously lost income which would have been provided by the deceased over his or her life.

To receive money for these losses and damages, victims who got injured by accident must either file a civil lawsuit or negotiate a fair settlement with the insurance company representing the driver who’s at fault of the collision.

Takeaway

O’Brien Law Firm believes that any victim of a severe car accident in Buffalo, New York has the right to be compensated for all the damages on the vehicle and the injuries. Victims should not allow insurance companies to deny their claim or to avoid paying for the costs because it is the right of every auto accident victim to be compensated.

Chris O’Brien has been handling personal injury cases in Western New York for more than 30 years. He enjoys a national reputation as not only a trial lawyer but also an educator of other trial lawyers. At the same time that he has recovered 20 million or multi-million dollar settlements on behalf of his clients, Chris has also taught trial skills in 21 states, districts, and territories as well as 2 provinces in Canada. He currently serves as the Co-Chair of the National College of Advocacy, has been a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum for 20 years, and has been named as one of Western New York’s Top Ten Lawyers by Buffalo Business First.

