Style: Selecting Perfect Sunglasses For Your Face Shape

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Sunglasses are much more than a major summer accessory. They protect the eyes from harmful radiation, reduce fatigue, and add harmony to the overall image. Of course, we choose the type that suits us. Today there are a lot of options to select from. Like the Goodr Golden Lasso Glassos which are mirrored reflective lenses, for regular heads. Here are a few tips – how to select sunglasses to match your face shape and also how to tell a high-quality lens from a poor quality one.

How To Determine Your Face Type?

Just get one of the following – a lipstick, washable marker, a piece of soap, or a pencil. Stand at an arm’s length in front of a mirror. Try not to let your hand stray, trace the outline of your face in the mirror’s surface, start from your chin, and end with your hairline. Take a step back and look at the resulting shape.

Your task is to visually lengthen your face, so find glasses with dark frames. They narrow the face and bring its contours closer to oval-shape. To balance your facial proportions, find a frame where the width is more than the height.

Suitable For Round Faces –

Pointed, rectangular, and square glasses.

Cat’s eyes glasses

Butterfly glasses

Aviators

Glasses with narrow bridges

Wayfarers

In certain cases, the main goal is not to disturb your face’s harmonious proportions. You should avoid glasses that look too massive. The frame should be as wide as your face or a little wider. Make sure that the frame’s upper part is in line with your eyebrows.

Suitable For Oval Faces –

Glasses with smooth – lined frames: rectangular, oval, round

Butterfly glasses

Aviators

Cat’s eyes glasses

Sharp angled rectangular or square frames overload your face’s outlines. The round frames will help to visually balance and soften overall facial proportions.

Suitable For Square Faces –

Large glasses

Glasses where the frame width equals the width of your face

Glasses with colored frames

Glasses with oval, round, or teardrop-shaped frames.

Frameless glasses

Cat’s eyes glasses

Aviators

If you aim to make your face appear visually broader- go for large, massive looking glasses. Make sure they have transparent lenses and slender frames that match the tone of your skin

Suitable For Rectangular Faces –

Large – framed glasses.

Aviators

Round – framed glasses

If your goal is to balance out the upper part of your face by making the lower part appear bulkier than massive looking glasses will not help, they will just add more bulk to the upper part of your face. Choose glasses where the width equals the width of your face. Go for a teardrop-shaped design.

Suitable For Heart-shaped Faces –

Round glasses

Small frames with a narrow bridge

Glasses with low – set arms.

Aviators

Wayfarers

Frameless glasses

Bright or neutral-colored frames

If your aim is to visually broaden the upper half of the face while making the lower half less conspicuous then go for sunglasses with the large frame and a broader upper part. The lower part should not have sharp or square outlines.

Suitable For Triangular Faces –

Round glasses without bright decorations.

Aviators

Cat’s eyes glasses with transparent lenses

Frameless glasses.

So, once you come to know about the shape of your face and its measurement then selecting a perfect pair of sunglasses that suits the shape of your face the most becomes easier.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

