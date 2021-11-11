We are big fans of Lana Scolaro and today this Goddess looking DJ, rapper, song writer, and music producer is releasing her new single Kitty!





Lana based in Monaco and Los Angeles and Diztortion based in Amsterdam and London merge on a forceful strong bass dance track “Kitty!” which is an inevitable festival starter and big room club opener. The song was produced by Diztortion in Dubai with Lana hitting the vocals to her highest note in the studio. The song gives off a seductive aura with the punchy lyrics “no we turn it up in this bedroom” and the movie scene like clause where someone asks (Hey guys can you turn it down in the bedroom?)

The lyrics and bass of the song all the way through are racy and salacious which makes the song unique and captivating the listeners.

Lana has DJ’d in renowned venues across the world, from New York, Texas, Las Vegas, and LA to London, Paris, Ibiza, and Mykonos, in addition to performing her own songs in Festivals such as Road to Nowhere Festival in Texas and the Creamfields Festival.

Photographer @mik.lap

He passion for music began at a young age. She began playing the cello at age 14 and the guitar at age 16.

Before becoming a musical artist, Lana spent four months in Ibiza every summer surrounded by some of the world’s best electronic music DJs and artists. “They inspired me to consider pursuing a career in music,” says Scolaro.

https://www.instagram.com/lanascolaro/

Photographer: @ingridalicephotography

