TAKING CARE OF YOUR WIG

Your wig is expensive so make sure it lasts. You must take good care of your wig if you want it to last. If you are undergoing cancer treatment or any other type of health-related treatment, a wig is probably not something you want to maintain. For many women, the glamour and routine of their outer appearance can make a big difference in avoiding depression. Any help you can get during this critical time will be positive. For some, that means paying more attention to beauty routines and other areas of your life that allow you to feel confident when you leave the house.

Properly Clean Your Wigs. It is not as difficult as you may imagine.





Nine years of helping women with hair loss and other conditions at the hospital’s bedside, I have seen miracles. A woman can put on a wig and look in the mirror, and she suddenly feels great and has her mojo back. It gives her the extra push she needs to conquer her condition. Human hair wigs, alternative or created hair – whatever you prefer – are non-breathing. It has no natural oils so it requires hydration.

A large variety of different type of wigs in available in the market, such as headband bob wig, lace closure bundles and many more.

Synthetic hair wigs.

Synthetic hair is made from kanekalon (a nylon hair), and requires different products than those used for human hair. Synthetic hair is available in silky and crimped styles, and it’s very affordable. The silky kanekalon, which is straight and fine, comes in a variety of styles. Some are even made with a built-in body.

There are many types of synthetic hair, each with a different price range and quality. Monofilament, monofiber, or “mono”, is the highest quality type of synthetic hair. It looks and feels very similar to human hair.

Cleaning synthetic hair serves to eliminate oils from the scalp that have built up over time. If you use many styling products, this can cause hair to look duller and encourage tangling. Clients who wear their synthetic pieces regularly should wash them every ten to twelve uses. It is best to wash their hair every five to six times if they are using a lot of styling products. You should remember that synthetic hair can be less durable if it is washed frequently. Nylon will lose its elasticity and shine with washing. Use only enough product to achieve the desired look and wash only as necessary.

Human hairs Wigs:

IN today's market you name it and you will find it, same with the human hair wigs. You can find any type of wig like Malaysian deep curly hair wigs, Brazilian bundles, virgin hair etc.

The same washing instructions can be used, but you will need to use a few extra products to protect your hair. The entire process should take between 5-6 minutes.

Human hair is more delicate than other hair types, so it needs to be treated with more sensitive products. Baby shampoo is thought to be the most delicate, but it can dry out hair. You only need to wash synthetic hair wigs when it is necessary. If your wig starts to look dirty, greasy, or disorganized, it’s time to wash it. Ladies, we all know when it is time.

First, I recommend that you buy a quality wig shampoo. Regular shampoo can contain too much alcohol which, if it is used constantly, can cause the wig to become fragile. To prevent hair from becoming dry and brittle, it is important to add protein to the hair after shampooing. A good color retention product will protect your color from being washed out.

A good wig conditioner, hair spray, and wig de-tangler are essential to prevent hair from becoming matted or tangled, which can lead to breakage.

