Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Why A Motivated Tom Brady Is Bad News For The NFL in 2020!

With the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select Tom Brady, quarterback, University of Michigan…

Two decades later, one would never guess that those words would usher in arguably the NFL’s greatest quarterback, and the NFL’s most storied dynasty. Now, as a new chapter begins 1,335 miles away down on Florida’s Gulf Coast in Tampa, an older, wiser and very self-motivated Brady is ready to prove doubters wrong.

They say that success breeds envy. And if there is one person that breeds and—just OOZES it—from his perfectly-coiffed hair, Hollywood-made smile and looks, supermodel wife, most decorated football player of his generation—arguably of all-time—not to mention SIX, as in S-I-X, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5….6 Super Bowl rings it is Tommy Terrific.

Despite all of his MANY accolades, championships and accomplishments, many critics—and bitter haters—will point out his involvement (?) in Spygate, Deflategate, his two losses to Eli Manning, his age—TB12 will be 43 in August—questions about his ability to win outside of Foxboro, being the NFL’s golden boy (i.e. The Brady Rules, The Tuck Rule), etc, etc.

When looking at his overall body of work, aside from unarguably the luckiest catch in Super Bowl history (David Tyree), the gutsiest playcalls and clutch catches in Super Bowl history (Mario Manningham and Nick Foles), Brady would have almost two hands full of ice right now.

But still, there is that small minority of old-school diehard fans that’ll never give his his due because of the Patriots past scandals, their hatred for his hand in New England’s two decade-long reign of terror in the AFC East and 17 division titles.

In their minds, Otto Graham (eight NFL championships), Joe Montana (4-0 in Super Bowls) and Patrick Mahomes (reigning Super Bowl MVP and champion, NFL MVP) are—and will always be better.

And while, Brady will not publicly acknowledge or admit it, but all of these slights are motivation for him to go for his seventh Super Bowl ring.

“He’s too old”

“He can’t hang in the NFC”

“He is a system quarterback..”

“Tampa Bay ain’t New England”

“Brees and Ryan will smoke him..”

“He’s a cheater, he’ll always be a cheater..”

“Montana never lost a Super Bowl..”

“Otto Graham is the real G.O.A.T.”

If going from being the 199th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft and being passed over for other QB’s who aren’t even playing no more, along with all of the vitriol of being accused of being a cheater, etc. isn’t enough to motivate you and drive a man like Brady to seek a new challenge, then God knows what else will.

Brady is the G.O.A.T. for a reason, but going into his 21st NFL season in a new city, conference, place and environment, there is no question that based on the competitor that he already is, that a fully motivated Brady is going to be a problem for the NFL in 2020.

