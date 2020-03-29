What Men Should Know About Erectile Dysfunction and How to Deal With It

Erectile dysfunction is a condition that bears so much stigma in our society today. It is defined as having a regular difficulty of getting and keeping a firm erection long enough to have sex. This understandably can be a cause of frustration for any man. Learning more about this condition is a logical first step in dealing with it.

Causes of Erectile Dysfunction

Psychological causes of erectile dysfunction include a low self esteem and depression. These usually combine with physical causes so that certain individuals really have trouble getting it up. A feedback loop of low self esteem affects sexual performance and the frustration of not being able to consummate the sexual act can really lower a man’s self esteem even to the point of depression.

The majority causes for erectile dysfunction are physical. They are usually the result of an underlying medical condition that affects the blood vessels or nerves of the penis. For example, atherosclerosis causes a narrowing of the arteries in the penis, which prevents the necessary blood flow needed for an erection. Diabetes and obesity are also physical conditions that have an effect on erections. Hormonal conditions that cause testosterone deficiency is another cause for ED.

A physical cause of ED can be an anatomical disorder of the penis like Peyronie disease. Prostate diseases and their treatments can also be a cause for ED, as are injuries in the pelvic area or the spinal cord.

Smoking, the constant abuse of alcohol and cocaine, as well as opium based painkillers can be a factor for the difficulty that some men have in getting their members to stand tall. Prescription medications such as the ones used to stabilize blood pressure can also have an effect on a man’s ability to have an erection. Drugs that affect the nervous system such as sleeping pills and amphetamines, as well as anxiety treatments and antidepressants also have similar effects.

Alternatives for Dealing With Erectile Dysfunction

Viagra and other prescription drugs are popular for dealing with ED, but they are not without side effects. For those with ED that do not want to take the blue pill and similar drugs, using a vacuum pump or penis enlargement pump may be the answer. The organ becomes rigid when the vacuum pump is sealed around it and the pressure it creates draws up blood. This mechanical way is not spontaneous, but it has been proven to work. At the far end of the spectrum of available alternatives for dealing with erectile dysfunction, surgery can be considered a desperate measure to defeat ED because of the risks involved in an operation.

It is important to keep in mind that having some difficulty in activating the organ between your legs does not make you less of a man, nor does the world stop when this happens. Take the time to understand how your physical condition or habits may be affecting the erection process. A better understanding of this will allow you to choose from the available alternatives the best option for you to help deal with this condition.

