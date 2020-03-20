BREAKING: QB Tom Brady Passes Physical, Signs Two-Year Deal With Buccaneers

NEW YORK, NY – After announcing on Instagram that he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady passed a team physical and officially signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady, 43, led the New England Patriots to an unprecedented nine Super Bowls, won six of them, won three NFL MVP awards and is generally considered one of the game’s greatest players ever, threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in Foxboro, whie completing 60.8 percent of his passes.

In Tampa, Brady joins an offense led by one of the NFL’s rising stars in offensive coordinator—and former NFL QB—Byron Leftwich that has two 1,000-yard wideouts in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, tight end O.J. Howard and running back Ronald Jones II who rushed for 724 yards on 172 carries and six touchdowns.

Seemingly overnight, Brady has transformed the Tampa bay Buccaneers from a NFC afterthought to a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and with Super Bowl LV being played at Raymond James Stadium this season, look for a very motivated Brady to lead the Bucs to new heights—and hopefully—their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

