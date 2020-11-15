Texans vs Browns Live Reddit: Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Live Stream FREE NFL Week 10 Sunday Night Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The Houston Texans will be looking for their second-straight win when they go on the road to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Houston (2-6) defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25, thanks to the dynamic play of franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson did it all for the Texans, recording 331 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

The Browns (5-3) are coming off of a bye week, after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-6 at home. Cleveland is hoping to get back running back Nick Chubb, who has been out with a knee sprain. The Browns will also be getting back starting quarterback Baker Mayfield under center, too. Mayfield was placed on the COVID-19/injured reserved list on Sunday as he had close contact with someone who tested posted. He has since returned to practice.

Who’s Playing

Houston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Houston 2-6; Cleveland 5-3

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will play host again and welcome the Houston Texans to FirstEnergy Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Browns will be seeking to avenge the 29-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 2 of 2018.

Cleveland entered their contest against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago without any home losses — but there’s a first time for everything. Cleveland fell to Las Vegas 16-6.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Houston has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25. Houston’s QB Deshaun Watson did his thing and passed for two TDs and 281 yards on 32 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Watson’s 77-yard TD bomb to WR Will Fuller in the third quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Houston’s win lifted them to 2-6 while Cleveland’s defeat dropped them down to 5-3. Allowing an average of 30.25 points per game, the Texans hadn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -105

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won both of the games they’ve played against Cleveland in the last six years.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

