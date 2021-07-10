Intro:

Renovating your office space can be a long and stressful process, or pain-free. Life happens and there will always be obstacles to overcome, but if you follow these 5 Best Tips for a Successful Office Renovation, we’re confident you’ll make it to the other side unscathed and ready for new business!





Decide if it’s worth it by asking the bottom-line questions

Making absolutely sure you know what you’re getting yourself into before starting is an essential step. Calculate how much the property value will increase with a renovation, and determine just how much more a new look will appeal to new clients.

Depending on your field of business, if you’re honest enough with yourself, you may find that new clients don’t really care about how outdated your office looks.

On the other hand, a newly renovated office might just increase your company’s efficiency, which is always good for business. If you can, quantify just how much productivity would increase to help you decide if renovating is worth it.

In some cases, when a company begins to outgrow its office space, relocating is more financially feasible, so make sure you crunch numbers and do your research before taking the dive.

Choose your design wisely

Determine what features can and should be saved. Some features will likely have to remain intact for the structural integrity of the building, but others are optional. Differentiate between the two, and start to make a plan with your contractor.

Your new design doesn’t have to include expensive or state-of-the-art materials either. Cost-effective materials can look just as good and function the same, all while saving you money for more important expenses.

Don’t try to do everything at once

You won’t be able to stop all business operations while conducting your renovations, so make sustainability part of the process.

Treat your renovation project like a long series of small renovations, allowing your business to continue working while you renovate.

A major part of this is deciding where your employees will work during the project. It may not be safe to have anyone in the office while new drywall and floors are being put in. During these times, it may be wise to have employees work from home, or at an alternate location.

If working from home isn’t possible, plan ahead for the lull in business, and make sure your contractor sticks to a tight project schedule so you can maximize your employees’ time on the clock.

Make a budget and stick to it

Most renovation projects are expensive endeavors, so having a budget and sticking to it can be the difference between a fresh new office space and a closed business.

Always have a backup plan in place if one aspect of your renovation doesn’t go as planned. Be prepared for the worst and hope for the best!

Utilizing cost-effective materials and only replacing what’s necessary will save you loads of money. For example, replacing electrical wiring or air ducts will cost you an arm and a leg, but won’t make your office look any newer. On the other hand, replacing things like doors, frames, and carpets will make your office look new and save you plenty of money by comparison.

Develop an exit strategy in case your renovation project goes south and you have to move. You never know what could happen, so always be prepared!

Work with an Experienced Company to Coordinate Your Entire Office Renovation

As we mentioned earlier, any renovation project can seem like a massive undertaking, especially if this is your first time making an attempt. Working with an experienced company to coordinate things for you can save you a multitude of headaches in the long run.

A typical contractor or construction company can help you with design, acquiring any permits you might need, help you look for local or regional economic incentives for your project, and plan it accordingly so that your business can continue to run smoothly throughout the process.

Conclusion

If you’re beginning the process of planning your office renovation, we recommend you find a reliable contractor to get you started. Find the right balance between construction and office hours, and stick to your budget the best that you can, and you’ll be enjoying your new office space in no time at all!

