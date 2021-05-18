I am sure you might have seen many people obsessing about the front side of their body- abs and all. People love going to gyms and exercising to get abs or they follow intense exercises such as plyo lunges and deadlifts to focus on stronger legs and chest. But, this obsession with the front body is fundamentally wrong as if you don’t exercise your back regularly, the balance between your front and back will be disarrayed.

Your back is also of much significance as the spinal cord present in the back is one of the most important parts of your body. It is the basis of all the activities that you are able to execute. Any injury to the spinal cord can make you bedridden. However, strengthening the back muscles can provide much-needed support to the spinal cord.

And, therefore, it is essential that everyone be it men or women should exercise their backs. Female fitness models have been great inspiration for everyone to get captivating backs. Thus, we will be taking a look at the 7 best back workouts that you can perform to strengthen your back muscles and make your back much stronger.

Pull up

For this exercise, stand in front of a pull-up bar and grab it with your hands in an overhand grip. Now grab the bar tightly, let your feet rise up from the ground, and push yourself up until your chin goes above the bar. Stay therefore 10 seconds and then to your initial position. Try to do this exercise as many times as you easily can. Do not force yourself as this exercise is a typical one. For more information on pull-ups, click here

Alternate dumbbell row:

Stand with your back straight and feet shoulder-width apart. Grab a dumbbell each in both your hands. Now, bend your knees, let your torso go down, allowing your back to make a natural arch and your hips should protrude backward. Your hands with dumbbells will naturally go downwards. Stretch your hands and back only as much as you can. You should feel a slight stretch in your hamstrings. Now, from here try pulling the left-hand dumbbell towards your chest. Stay there for 10 seconds and then, as your left-hand goes down, repeat this with the other hand. You should try doing 15 reps of this exercise with each hand in the starting.

Barbell deadlift:

In this exercise, you will need a barbell (weighted or unweighted). Stand behind the barbell, and then hinging your hips and bending your knees, reach out to pick up the barbell grabbing it with both hands. Make sure to keep your back straight. Now, push yourself back into the initial standing position from the squat-like position, keeping your balance. Now, repeat the exercise and this time, keep the barbell down. Do at least 5 reps of this exercise initially.

Dumbbell romanian deadlift:

Stand with your back straight and feet shoulder-width apart. Grab a dumbbell each in both your hands. Now, bend your knees, let your torso go down, allowing your back to make a natural arch and your hips should protrude backwards. Your hands with dumbbells will naturally go downwards. Stretch your hands and back only as much as you can. You should feel a slight stretch in your hamstrings. Stay there for 10 seconds and they come back up. You should try doing 15 reps of this exercise in the starting.

Band bent-over row:

For this, you will need a low resistance band. Set this low resistance band out on the ground. Stand in the middle of this band. Now, bend your knees a little and garb the band in both of your hands with an overhand grip. Please make sure that your back is straight and not rounded. Now, try to pull both ends towards your chest simultaneously. Stretch the band only as far as it goes, stretching it more can break it and cause you some injury. Stay like that for 5 seconds and then let go of the stretch. Return to your initial position. Do at least 10 reps of this exercise initially, then you can try to increase the number.

Superman:

Lay head down on the floor with your hands stretched out in front, palms on the floor. Now, raise your hands and legs off the floor simultaneously. Only your hips should be in contact with the floor. Stay there for 10 seconds and come back to your initial position. Do at least 10 reps of this exercise.

One-arm dumbbell row:

Place a bench in front of you, square your feet at a safe distance from the bench. Now, put one of your hands on the bench, bending forward. Your knees should also be bent a little. Make sure that your back is straight, like a tabletop. Now, take a dumbbell in your free hand and keep your elbow straight, allowing the dumbbell to hang in the air. Pull the dumbbell towards your chest, near your shoulders. Stay there for 10 seconds and return back to the initial position. Try doing 10 reps for each hand.

