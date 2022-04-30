In web designing, a Content Management System (CMS) is a computer software application used to manage the digital content of a website. A popular CMS is Wix, which provides users with a user-friendly way to create and update a website without having to know any coding. Using a CMS is essential for web designers, and it’s important to consider the type of CMS you’ll need for your particular project. The type of CMS you use depends on several factors.

CSS

CSS for web design is a type of coding language used to specify HTML elements. It affects the entire look and feel of the website. There are many advantages to using CSS for web designing. Let’s take a look at some of the main benefits. This is one of the most widely used languages today. Regardless of your industry, CSS is an excellent choice for creating web pages. It provides a rich library of styles and elements and is supported by a wide range of web browsers.





JavaScript

If you are thinking about making your site interactive, then you should learn about the benefits of web designing with JavaScript. This programming language enhances browser behavior and controls by adding interactive elements such as games, animation, and video players. It was created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of the Mozilla Foundation and Mozilla Corporation. Despite its complexity, JavaScript is simple enough for the beginner to use. There are free online courses that can help you learn JavaScript.

Information Architecture

Information architecture is an important part of web design. It helps in organizing the information on a site, communicates the navigation, and provides a satisfying User Experience. When done properly, information architecture creates a website that meets the needs of the user. For example, an online clothing store website needs a different information architecture than a realtor website. So, while you are creating a website, make sure to match the information architecture to the purpose of the site.

Wireframes

While wireframes aren’t really part of the visual design process, they do play a role in the process. While wireframe decisions won’t be related to branding or visual design, they will most likely have something to do with content strategy and information hierarchy. Those are the building blocks of a website. The purpose of wireframes is to show what should go where in a given space. Here are some ways to use wireframes to help you plan the layout of your content.

Color scheme

When choosing a color scheme for your website, consider its target audience. The right color combination should not make the viewer work to process information. For example, the WordStream homepage uses blue, orange, and a splash of green. The colors are complementary to each other, so the viewer is not required to work hard to make sense of the content. Below are some examples of colors to use when choosing a color scheme for your website.

User research

Before you start web designing, you need to conduct user research. The more information you have on your intended users, the better. But how do you know which users you should focus on? There are two ways to do research: in-person interviews and online surveys. Focus groups are great for gathering qualitative data, but they can lead to bias if the participants are not representative of the target audience. Focus groups also require a lot of time for testing, so make sure to schedule enough time for it. You should also have a moderator and a notetaker. It is also necessary to define the scope of your research before you begin. You should have a list of at least five topics for discussion.

