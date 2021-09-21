The legalized cannabis business has changed dramatically in the past decade, with several states legalizing marijuana for recreational and medical purposes. Bringing these goods to the masses required many scientific advances. Producers are now producing oils for vaping, pills, and edible candies, among other things. It will be fascinating to watch new technology advances affect how we get high. Here are a few initiatives in the works that may completely transform the cannabis industry:

Personalized Goods

Finding the correct THC/CBD ratio may be difficult since everyone’s biology processes cannabinoids differently. While some marijuana strains are known for their mellowness or potency, there is still a lot of space for experimentation with vaping.





Because marijuana is a psychotropic drug, picking a strain that doesn’t mesh with your mind may be disastrous. That’s why the next stage in cannabis intake is customized cannabinoid mixes based on your physiology.

Some businesses are already experimenting with this new kind of customization. CannabisDNA analyses over 70 genetic markers to build a profile of your reactions to prominent cannabinoids to determine your compatibility with various strains.

In the future, marijuana merchants may combine this testing technique with custom product development, mixing isolates into customized formulations that provide a tailored experience for the consumer.

LEDs for Efficient Growth

The plants’ insatiable hunger for wide-spectrum light is one of the main problems with marijuana cultivation. The sun supplies everything Cannabis sativa requires in tropical regions, but large-scale indoor grow operations depend on costly high-intensity discharge lights that use a lot of energy.

LED technology, which has transformed home lighting industry in the past decade, is set to do the same for cannabis producers. NASA has tested LED lights for plant growth in space, and many marijuana producers have already adopted the technology.

Unlike older bulbs that only cover the red or blue wavelengths, newer lights produce a broad range. Manufacturers have also developed directional lights that better direct light to the plants.

LEDs also generate less heat than conventional lights, saving farmers money on temperature management and ducting. Like consumer bulbs, we should anticipate LED grow light systems to reduce the price over the next several years significantly.

Nanoencapsulation

The chemical makeup of CBD is now one of the biggest barriers to dissemination. Because it is an oil, it is not water-soluble and will separate when applied to most liquid goods. That restricts its usage in oils and capsules. Achieving this goal requires nanoencapsulation, which may be added to water-based goods like drinks.

CBD has poor bioavailability, meaning that when taken orally, only around 20% of it gets into your circulation. That is a lot of waste for an expensive molecule.

A smaller emulsion may significantly improve bioavailability, according to some experts. Smaller emulsions may also mix better with water, making it simpler to drink.

Manufacturers have created nano-CBD products, although the technology is new. If a viable nano-encapsulation technology becomes available, anticipate big beverage manufacturers to start adding cannabis to their drinks.

App-Based Retail

Legalization has also altered the way individuals purchase marijuana. Gone are the days of meeting a man behind a convenience store and purchasing an ounce of whatever he had. Modern dispensaries are clean, well-lit, and professional, like Apple Stores, with properly labeled goods and knowledgeable personnel.

Technology will further simplify and streamline the process. Several companies have already developed applications that enable you to buy recreational or medical marijuana from a number of providers.

Another industry holy grail is a vertically integrated point of sale platform that will handle all nodes in the cannabis supply chain, from seed to consumer sale. The data accessible to farmers and manufacturers will increase, allowing for faster product development.

The Cannabis sativa plant is a miracle of nature, a factory for mind-altering substances unlike any other on the earth. However, there is a lot of variety of THC, CBD, and other element balance across strains of the plant, with each, grows giving a different THC, CBD, and other element balance. As a result, there is a growing goods market, but it is tough to regulate. Modern genetics may hold the key to unlocking the full potential of the plant. Several well-known cannabis manufacturers are striving to sequence the Cannabis sativa plant’s DNA in order to piece together a clear blueprint for the plant creates the diverse cannabinoids it contains.

