The Complete Guide to a Flawless Family Trip to Sydney

Taking your entire family to Sydney to see and try everything this gorgeous city in Australia has to offer can be a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, it can also be a bit complicated and exhausting to organize seeing as how not everyone might be interested in the same activities. In order to prevent arguments and plan a truly flawless family trip to the capital of New South Wales, keep on reading for a complete guide when it comes to visiting this city.

Pack appropriately

Packing for a family trip can be tricky as you probably don’t want to drag around four or more suitcases around. This is why planning is vital. What you have to do is decide how long your trip will be and during which season you will visit Sydney and check the forecast for the said period. However, the activities you are thinking about doing will also play a big role here. In addition to appropriate clothing, a variety of footwear is recommended, especially if you plan on going hiking. Consider not bringing some things that can be bought when you arrive as then you will have more space in your luggage.

Book your accommodation on time

One thing you must take care of before you leave for Sydney is accommodation. You most certainly do not want to look for a place to stay only after you’ve arrived. While this city is full of amazing neighbourhoods, it might be best to look for an affordable apartment rental in inner Sydney as that will allow you to quickly get to the CBD area. When booking accommodation, make sure they offer all the amenities you require, whether it’s a kitchenette with appliances or laundry service. Furthermore, think about whether you will be renting a car or using public transport as having access to a garage or a nearby bus/train stop can come in quite handy.

Work out your itinerary

When a lot of people are travelling together, it is important to come up with an itinerary that will include the wishes of all people. This trip is supposed to be fun so avoid arguments and do your best to work out a plan that suits everyone. In case your kids are young and love animals, make sure you include a visit to Sydney’s zoos, aquariums and wildlife parks. If your teens are joining you for this adventure, perhaps they would like to see the local museums and learn more about the history of the city. Then again, if you’re looking for a relaxing holiday, perhaps you would like to spend the entirety of it on the beach. Family-friendly beaches that you should consider checking out include Coogee Beach, Manly Beach and Cronulla Beach. What is more, maybe you’d like to include a couple of day trips into the schedule. An active family can choose to visit the Royal National Park or the Blue Mountains while those laidback ones can go to Hunter Valley and try some of the best wines that Australia has to offer – if everyone is over 18, of course.

Try the local food

Depending on the age and pickiness of your kids, you have many amazing food alternatives thanks to Sydney’s variety of pubs, cafes and restaurants. If you love seafood, you can’t go wrong with exploring the Sydney Harbour and Northern Beaches. Then, of course, you can opt for Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and other authentic Asian foods that are very popular in this multicultural city. Finally, you can even have a picnic as a family in a nearby park.

As you can see, if you plan what you would like to do during your trip, nothing should go wrong. However, do leave some space for spontaneity and adventure as these moments are those you will cherish forever.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

