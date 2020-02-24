Top Recruitment Apps That Are Reviving the Recruitment Industry

Finding a dream job or the ideal candidate are indeed the most stressful things nowadays. But it does not have to be like this. With the increased competition in the job market and hundreds of job seekers applying for the posted job, how can a recruiter find which candidate is the ideal match?

Moreover, in the era of smartphones and with the rapid evolution in the mobile app industry, not utilizing recruitment apps with the hope of winning the battle does not make any sense.

With the recruiting apps in the market worth 1.5 billion and 70% of job seekers using mobile phones, the future of recruitment apps seems very bright. So, why not adapt to the ways where you can directly approach your ideal candidates where they are already present.

Connecting with top talent seems very challenging in today’s job market, and every employer is aware of how challenging it is to find real talent. Therefore, a lot of recruiters have now started to use some state-of-the-art apps recruitment apps for hunting potential candidates. These apps are very efficient and leading to saving the time and costs of the hiring managers.

Living in a smartphone-dominated society, and with enhanced networking, recruiters are finding their ideal candidates effortlessly. The companies using recruitment apps seem to simplify the interviews, resumes, and consultations to ease the job-hunting process.

But, with so many recruitment apps available to update your recruitment strategy, how can you decide which one will be best for your company to increase its productivity? And, as a recruiter, your time is important. So, it’s essential to download the app that must be capable of making your workflow more efficient?

Below are the top five recruitment apps that can spark your recruitment strategy, increase productivity, and drive more revenue for your company.

1. Apply Up

Apply Up is a recruitment management platform that connects employers and candidates by matching their skill sets. Its algorithm matches the required skills of employers to the skills possessed by candidates. Its app is available for both iOS and Android platforms with an engaging user interface and simple navigation.

2. Bullhorn

The game-changing mobile recruitment app that was first brought to the mobile platform in 2011. It allows the recruiters to search and trace the candidates, browse their resumes, view and edit job listings, display client maps, and so on.

With the rise in mobile recruitment, Bullhorn got an opportunity to adapt their software for ‘on-the-go’ recruiter. Meaning, it makes its users enable to manage their clients and candidates remotely.

So, where can you buy this app?

While this app is available for both Android and iOS, but you cannot download it from your mobile store. It’s a web-based app that can only be available at Bullhorn and comes as a part of their ATS and CRM packages.

3. Debut

With talent pool everywhere from engineering, to medical, recruiters are always looking for the graduates to fill the talent gaps.

While this app is an excellent source of providing wonderful opportunities to the graduates, recruiters also get access to a vast pool of talent. Thanks to its Talent Spot feature, which enables the company managers to search for candidates with specific talent and skills.

The companies which have implemented this app have found to get a substantial boost in their productivity level.

4. Reecru

The app was launched in April 2018 to disrupt the whole market and revive the traditional recruitment approaches.

Well, it’s a platform to bring together all the job seekers, employers, and independent recruiters.

Sounds good, but how does this app work?

It’s a three-step process:

Step One: Employers post a job opening to the platform.

Step Two: An independent recruiter then chooses the vacancy.

Step Three: The recruiter takes charge of the process – including screening candidates that apply through the platform.

5. HireVue

Is time and space has become a barrier for you to interview candidates? It’s time to switch to HireVue.

HireVue is an online recruitment app that allows you to conduct video interviews.

Being used by popular companies, like Vodafone and Unilever, HireVue enables employers and recruiters to screen the candidates remotely. Meaning, neither the candidates have to travel in for the interview, nor the busy shareholders.

This app allows the recruiters to send questions in advance, which the candidates will answer at a suitable time. Moreover, its on-demand features enable the candidates to complete the interview process when they are done. After this, the hiring team views and rates these answers.

6. ProSky

It’s an all-in-one talent recruitment app that aims to improve the hiring process for both the candidates and employers. Unlike other recruitment apps, this performance-based hiring app allows you to check the skill sets of candidates in an innovative way using customized hiring programs.

After downloading this app, you can approach new talent and test their skills, meaning you can quickly decide if a candidate is the perfect fit or not. Beyond the initial process of recruitment, you can also use this app to improve retention and onboarding.

7. Interview Assistant Pro HD

Hiring is not about only posting job ads and clicking the right candidates. It also includes some interview processes. This is where the “Interview assistant pro HD” comes to help the recruiters. It is designed mainly for IOS mobiles to streamline the recruitment strategies, without any limitation of planning and formatting. It also provides the tools to prepare for interviews, whole track of interview results, and stock question templates for future use.

Ideally suited to organize, structure, and prepare the interviews, this professional mobile app allows you to plan and organize interviews in the way you want to run them.

8. LinkedIn Recruiter

How can one forget the significance of LinkedIn, which can take your recruitment process to reach the sky? With 645 million professional users, LinkedIn is an excellent choice for the recruiters to go on. LinkedIn recruiter, available for both iOS and Android, is highly focused on networking and searching tools for tracing the right candidates.

Besides this, it also provides alerts on specialized tools and potential candidates to connect with them. Use the LinkedIn Recruiter app, review the profile of candidates, and get connected with those who are ideal matches for your open positions.

Good luck with your recruitment journey!

