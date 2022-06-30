Exercise is hugely important for all of us. However, as far as senior citizens are concerned, it’s crucial. The right amount of exercise can help senior citizens to stay independent. This article takes a look at the easiest ways for senior citizens to get in shape.





Walking

Anyone who wants to know how to prevent falls in elderly people should know that walking can help. Walking is one of the best forms of exercise for senior citizens. It is a great form of cardio and it can help people to work on their balance.

Walking is also:

Fun

Ideal for those who like to get out and about

A good way to meet other people

A great way to lose weight

A great way to get in shape

Ideal for those who use a walker or a cane

An activity that can involve family and friends

Starting off by walking short distances, those who don’t have a good level of fitness can build on it.

Cycling

Cycling is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular fitness. It’s also ideal for those who want to lose weight, and build their leg muscles.

Cycling can take place outdoors or inside and on an exercise bike. Those who are not used to cycling can gradually increase how far they cycle over time.

Dancing

While dancing is not for everyone, it’s a great way to de-stress, have fun, and get in shape. There are many popular exercise classes that use dancing as a means of getting fit. Those who partake in this activity usually have a good balance.

Those who struggle with their balance may want to indulge in chair exercises until their balance is better.

Water Aerobics

Water aerobics is the ideal kind of exercise for those who want to boost their fitness levels. It’s also good if senior citizens with injured joints need to exercise gently.

The water ensures that less stress is placed on the joints. In addition to this, the water is naturally resistant. What this means is that there is less of a need to use weights to build strength. The water will help muscles to be built.

Senior citizens may benefit from undertaking the following water aerobic exercises:

Leg lifts

Flutter kicking

Aqua jogging

Arm curls

Standing push-ups

Many sports centers hold water aerobic classes. Classes such as these can be ideal for adults of any age and ability. They’re also a lot of fun and the classes are usually quite gentle.

Chair Yoga

Chair yoga is ideal for those who want to enjoy a low-impact type of exercise. Chair yoga is ideal for helping to build strength, flexibility, balance, and mobility.

Those who tend to enjoy chair yoga at least once a week report a better sense of well-being. This is something to consider if you’ve been feeling a little down.

Did you know that the exercises you learn can be used anywhere? You can do them at home if you wish.

Pilates

Senior citizens who want to undertake low-impact exercises may wish to consider doing Pilates. Developed more than 100 years ago, Pilates can help to improve core strength and flexibility.

There tend to be Pilates classes run all around the country. Some classes are aimed at adults of any age. Other classes are aimed at senior citizens. Pilates is a fairly gentle type of exercise, to begin with. It can be ideal for those who want to get fit and stay in good shape.

Swimming

Swimming is a really good sport for those who want to get in shape. Often used in rehabilitation, swimming can help to strengthen joints.

As we have already seen, water can act as a form of natural resistance. This means that strength can be built without you having to go to the gym.

Swimming can also:

Help you to lose weight

Increase your confidence

Help you to control blood sugar issues

Help you to meet new people

Help you to feel less alone

Whether you want to take a swimming class or visit a pool when it’s convenient to you, swimming can be ideal.

There are many different types of exercises for senior citizens to do. All of the above exercises are well worth considering as they can be quite easy. If you want to work on your fitness, consider undertaking at least one of the above exercises. They’re fun and they can help you to get in shape.

