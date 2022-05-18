It’s no secret that our physical biology has a tendency to change quite dramatically as we age. As a result, many senior citizens can often feel intimidated by exercise and routine fitness, fearing that overexertion could lead to injury or falls. The truth is, however, the more time and care that an older individual dedicates to exercise and fitness, the less likely they are to encounter such an issue.

Many of the world’s leading researchers agree that seniors should remain as active as possible in order to live longer, improve balance, gain more energy, prevent and counteract disease, improve brain function, and more. In fact, there are even specially-tailored Medicare-approved programs designed to help seniors do exactly that through regular exercise.





Still, many older individuals may be wondering, “what exercises are best for seniors?” Well, courtesy of our friends at MedicareInsurance.com, your go-to choice for assistance and options involving your healthcare, check out these four highly-effective exercises for seniors.

Water Aerobics

Senior water aerobics programs have really taken off in terms of popularity over the last few years, and that’s for good reason. Exercising in the water is truly ideal for those who regularly struggle with joint pain, arthritis, and other similar conditions. Mostly, this is due to the buoyancy of the water, which allows you to put less stress on your joints as you workout your muscles.

Water aerobic exercises, including water jogging, flutter kicking, leg lifts, standing water push-ups, and arm curls have been shown to improve strength, flexibility, and balance with minimal stress to the body.

Chair Yoga

Much like water aerobics, chair yoga is another great way to improve muscle strength, mobility, balance, and flexibility without putting too much stress on the body. This accessible form of yoga not only targets joint, muscle, and bone strength in a low-impact way, but it has also been shown to improve mental health in older adults.

Regular chair yoga aficionados have also reported better quality sleep, lower instances of depression, and a general sense of well-being. Some great chair yoga exercises for seniors include the overhead stretch, seated cow stretch, seated cat stretch, seated mountain pose, and seated twist.

Resistance Band Training

The humble resistance band is a great way to add resistance techniques to workouts without risking overexertion. These stretchy strips of rubber allow senior-friendly access to resistance training and also boast the benefit of being extremely affordable for those looking for at-home workout equipment.

Resistance band training can strengthen your core, thereby improving posture, mobility, and balance. Popular resistance band workouts for seniors include the leg press, triceps press, lateral raise, bicep curl, and band pull apart.

Walking

Sometimes, nothing beats the classics. One of the least stressful and most enjoyable (not to mention the most ancient) forms of exercise is simply going for a nice walk. For some seniors, walking can be a bigger challenge than it seems at first, so recommendations pertaining to distance and step goals can differ widely from person to person.

Still, moderate walking can be extremely beneficial to seniors, helping to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and even some cancers. Those who need a little extra motivation to take a stroll can find an audiobook or playlist for mental stimulation, while those who are looking to make the most out of their workout should seek out moderate trails, such as those found in public parks.

Regardless of your physical situation, it’s never too late to put your health first, and those at MedicareInsurance.com will do everything they can to help you explore your insurance coverage options for healthcare, fitness, and more. Just give their Medicare Advantage experts and licensed insurance agents a call today at (800) 950-0608!

