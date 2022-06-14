Sweden has quite a powerful national football team. While they may not be as powerful as Italy, Germany or France, they can still play some memorable matches. Currently, online betting in Ghana is possible with 1xBet bookmaker, which allows its members to wager on the Swedish team.

Of course, these excellent national teams need a home venue that can be as great as their performances on the field. Here is where the incredible Friends Arena comes into play. This incredible stadium is located in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. Since its opening in 2012, it has served as the main home stadium for the Swedish national squad, and also for the domestic team AIK.





Plans for a new facility

Until 2006, the main football stadium in Stockholm was the Råsunda Stadium. However, this facility was already showing its age. For this reason, in the same year it was decided to build a brand-new facility. Its purpose would be to become the most important football stadium in Sweden.

The stadium has a retractable roof, almost 100 executive suites, and even a total capacity of approximately 50 thousand spectators. Also, despite the cold climate that is usually seen in Sweden, the football field is completely natural, and it is always on top shape.

The incredible Friends Arena officially opened in 2012. Since that moment, it has served as a fantastic football venue for Stockholm and Sweden as a whole.

A poker on its first football match

The first football match to be ever played at this brand-new venue was on the 14th of November 2012. It was a friendly between Sweden and the English national football team. Both squads delivered an incredible match that ended with the home side winning 4-2.

The goals in this match were scored by:

Danny Welbeck;

Steven Caulker;

and Zlatan Ibrahimović, who scored a poker for the Swedish team, as all four goals came from him.

The history of the Friends Arena couldn't have started in a better way for the Swedish national football team. However, the facility is also capable of hosting other sports, like Bandy or Ice-hockey. Nevertheless, football teams are still their main users.

