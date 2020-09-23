The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama to Open

YOKOHAMA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kahalahotel–Resorttrust, Inc. (TOKYO:4681) has announced that The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama will open for business on September 23.

One of the most famous hotels in Honolulu, The Kahala Hotel & Resort, has continued to be a favorite destination of guests from around the world for more than half a century. The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama represents a first step toward growing the Kahala brand worldwide.

Yokohama, at just 30 minutes by car from Haneda Airport, is very conveniently located, and is a community rich in history and with a unique culture. It is also considered to be an up and coming global city.

But there are also perfectly appropriate reasons for Yokohama to be the first place in Japan to open a Hawaiian hotel brand. In 1868, Japan’s first emigrants set off from the Osanbashi area in Yokohama to what was then the new paradise known as Hawaii. Some decades later, it was also Yokohama where the Meiji government in Japan welcomed its first state guest, King David Kalakaua from the Kingdom of Hawaii. Building on the connections between Yokohama and Hawaii, and embodying a spirit of aloha, The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama will carry on the Hawaiian hospitality tradition, and looks forward to welcoming guests as ohana, the Hawaiian concept that includes both family and treasured friends.

Every effort was made to adhere to the philosophy of the Spirit of Kahala, which has carefully cultivated the Kahala brand since The Kahala was opened in Hawaii’s Kahala region 56 years ago. A new Kahala story, with a wide diversity of faces, will therefore be offered to everyone from Yokohama as well.

NOTE: The Spirit of Kahala, an offshoot of the spirit of aloha, is the source for the Kahala brand. It shows profound respect for the lives, culture, and traditions of local peoples.

Overview

Opening Date: September 23, 2020



Name: The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama



Address: 1-1-3 Minato Mirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture



Access: Approximately eight minutes on foot from either Shintakashima or Minatomirai stations on the Minato Mirai Line, approximately six minutes by taxi from Yokohama Station on the Tokaido Line, or approximately 20 minutes from Shinyokohama Station on Tokaido Shinkansen Line.

