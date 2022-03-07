Have you decided to travel or live in another country? This comes with major changes and maybe the solution to your financial woes. Moving overseas exposes you to different career opportunities, but your health is key. And this is why you’ll need international health insurance to cater to your medical expenses.

The coverage will protect your health and that of your loved ones while away from home. However, there are multiple insurance companies, and determining the best can be overwhelming. You shouldn’t make mistakes, though! Consider the maximum reimbursement amount, the benefits, and the exclusions on the coverage plan.





Check out the leading international health insurance plans to consider:

1. Cigna International Health Plans

If you have been researching the best international medical health policies, you should have come across Cigna Global. This is an accredited global insurance provider catering to individuals and expats living abroad. It serves several countries, and its primary aim is to improve the health and wellbeing of clients.

This makes the Cigna international health plan popular. It’s a comprehensive coverage and is flexible enough to cater to your medical needs while away from home. Do you want a customized health plan? Cigna International health plans are easily customizable and will allow you to include the desired benefits. Also, they cater to both inpatient-day patient care needs in your desired coverage area.

2. GeoBlue International Insurance

GeoBlue International Insurance offers international medical health insurance for global travelers and expats. Their comprehensive plans will allow you to access quality medical ace from most leading hospitals. No matter your determination, you can be sure of excellent medical services with this medical cover.

Again, the company offers different plans, and you can always get one to match your preferences and lifestyle. The plans are customized to suit short-term travelers, students, missionaries, and multi-trips. As a Geoblue member, you benefit from medical guidance and consultations and same-day virtual appointments in multiple languages.

3. Allianz Worldwide

Allianz Worldwide is an experienced insurance provider offering different coverage plans. It offers optional add-ons such as dental and maternity coverage. The company operates worldwide and spreads across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and many other countries.

The travel plan covers pregnancy-related complications, including pre-eclampsia or pre-term labor. In case of a pregnancy complication, you don’t have to cancel your trip with this insurance plan. Examples of plans to purchase include; casualty insurance, life and health, and travel insurance.

4. Expacare Global Healthcare plans

Expacare boasts over 35 years, offering quality services to expats and travelers. It’s best suited for expats intending to live in the EU States. If you’re seeking to purchase a personalized medical plan, this would be ideal. The policies are customized for individuals and families, and anyone seeking excellent international medical services. The plan offers multiple benefits, including;

Cancer treatment and chronic illnesses

Out-patient and family doctor services

Maternity care, dental treatment

Wellness

Optical services

Medical emergencies

5. A Plus International Healthcare plans

A Plus International offers international health insurance plans globally. The plans are exclusive for Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam residents. It includes different benefits and add-ons. With this plan, you can access medical services in various medical facilities in over 150 countries. The plans are customizable, allowing you to get various services and support from experienced medical providers.

What should I consider when choosing an international medical insurance plan?

You’ll come across different medical insurance companies, and all offer different plans. Not all will suit your needs, though! It’s best to examine the details and know the benefits included. These are highly customizable, allowing you to choose the essential services and forgo the less- demanded services. There are various factors to consider when choosing an international medical plan.

First of all, consider the maximum limit; this is the amount the insurance company will pay for the claims. Go for a plan with a maximum limit, for this caters to most of the expensive treatments available. This varies from one provider to another, and it’s advisable to research widely before making a selection.

Secondly, the plan won’t cover everything and will come with some exclusions. Get to know this beforehand and ensure that your health condition is included. Examine and go through the policy documents and ask all the questions you might have.

Final thoughts

It’s advisable to purchase international medical insurance coverage when traveling aboard. This will safeguard your health and your family members in case of medical emergencies. To get the most out of your medical plan, examine the benefits included and choose one to match your needs and budget. Also, engage an accredited insurance company with years of experience offering such policies. The list of insurance providers should help you make an informed decision during selection.

