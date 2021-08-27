The building blocks of education are based on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM in the current information age. It drives the emphasis on preparing the future generation to succeed in their careers. The skills that children come to learn from STEM after school extends far beyond the scope of these four primary fields of education. It prepares children to seek after their interests and opt further down the line to pursue exactly what they are interested in.

The Plethora of Skills Derived from Learning STEM after school:





As mentioned above, STEM education or focusing on the part of the STEM curriculum such as engineering after school teaches children more than just engineering, science or mathematics-related concepts. They primarily focus on:

Hands-on Learning Attitude

By promoting the hands-on learning attitude, we are able to inculcate in children the idea of having real-world experiences that can significantly drive up their skill sets, strengthening them to discover their true interests or exposing them to a variety of different skill types. This gives those undergoing after school programs for primary schools an edge over other kids in the same age group.

Promotes Critical thinking

When children are presented with hands-on experience to experiment on their learning tactics through engineering after school programs, they are faced with the idea of critical thinking and thinking on their own and toes. They learn to grasp all the information presented before them and how to combine concepts to get them working.

Excel In Social Skills

While going through team-based after school programs for primary schools in their STEM program, children learn to collaborate with each other. This aspect of collaboration for any project does get children to excel in their social skills, which comes in handy and makes them more confident adults or growing children.

Stimulates Curiosity

When exposed to many new concepts while working, these concepts and experiments performed can trigger curiosity about the subject. Curiosity doesn’t kill, it in fact, peaks interest and teaches kids to excel at the idea of doing their research on these concepts even after the class is done with it.

Encourages Decision Making

Another area of focus for STEM after school is to encourage the decision-making process. When presented with many ways to solve a problem that one faces with any particular concept, children learn the skill of decision making and owning up to their decision making.

Acceptance of Failure

When all they have been working on and a process fails to give them the desired outcome, they are faced with failure. However, when children in their early childhood come face-to-face with their failures and fears, they learn to accept it gracefully and learn to cope with it much earlier in life than when they reach adulthood.

In Conclusion

All of this goes a long way in preparing our future generation of children to be innovators rather than merely worker bees stuck in a rat race. It gives them a sense of purpose, learning and accomplishment at the same time. Therefore, it’s critical that children take part in STEM after school programs for their individual and social development.

