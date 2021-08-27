After the surge in online business trends, companies’ efforts to collect consumers’ data ramped up to a great extent. Brands used to do it unceasingly until consumers started to address their privacy concerns due to their interest in knowing how companies collect and harness their information.

At present, it is not merely consumers who are worried about data collection. Even the government has stepped forward and enforced strict laws to protect consumers’ data rights. One such influential law is CCPA (California Consumer Privacy ACT), enforced by The California Attorney General on July 1, 2021, to help Californians have control over their personal information.





In November, in the same year, Californians voted to approve CPRA (Consumer Privacy Rights Act) as a follow-up act. CPRA is a comprehensive version of CCPA that includes the updated and extended set of rules and regulations to protect consumers’ rights in California. Keep reading for a better understanding!

CCPA Vs CPRA: What Are The Key Differences

CPRA isn’t a different law. Instead, it is an amendment of the existing law, CCPA, to scale up consumers’ data protection. In short, it makes CCPA stronger by clarifying its unclear compliance requirements for companies. The CCPR took effect in December 2020; however, some of its provisions are yet to be effective until 2023.

Check out CCPA vs CPRA in detail below –

CPRA doubles the threshold application criteria of 50,000 California consumers. The businesses that buy, sell, or share the information of 100, 000 consumers now fall under the scope of CPRA.

CPRA introduces the newly defined SPI (Sensitive Personal Information) data category. Some of the additions include updated disclosure requirements, purpose limitation requirements, opt-out requirements, and opt-in consent requirements.

In addition to CCPA’s consumer privacy rights, including access, deletion, and right to opt-out sales, CPRA introduces a few additional rights. These are –

Right To Correct Information Right To Access Information About Automated Decision Making Right To Limit Use And Disclosure Of Sensitive PI Right To Opt-Out Of Automated Decision Making Technology

CPRA adds consumer login credentials to the list of personal information categories as an expansion of legally actionable Data In A Breach.

CPRA establishes the new privacy enforcement authority, i.e., California Privacy Protection Agency (CCPA). The new authority has the power to investigate, enforce, and make rules.

Tips For Organizations To Prepare For CPRA

The stronger and updated version of CCPA, the Consumer Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), was passed in November 2022. However, as it won’t take effect until January 2, 2023, organizations have enough time to prepare for it. Here are some useful tips:

Identity And Isolate Data Categories

You should reassess the data sharing and data handling practices in light of CPRA’s changed protocols. You need to isolate the data categories named SPI under CPRA. Make sure that you maintain records and accomplish regular risk assessments and cyber security audits.

Focus On Transparency

The updated set of rules under CPRA are more inclined towards business transparency. As a business, you ought to focus on this fact and start paying attention to data minimization from now onwards. Only collect consumer data that is useful. Make sure to inform your consumers about its use and how long you will store their data.

Stay Up-To-Date With Proposed Changes

CPRA expands several rights and introduces the addition of some new rights. You can stay ahead of the game by staying up-to-date with all the proposed changes and grasping the concept of CCPA vs CPRA thoroughly. Based on how the new rules will impact your organization, you can amend your business policies and procedures for your benefit.

Bottom Line

Talking about CCPA vs CPRA, the two data privacy initiatives by the government may have some noticeable differences, but the goal is the same. Both CCPA and CPRA aim at protecting the consumers’ data and their rights to have information about data collection by business companies in the United States. Thus, businesses should develop the right strategies and ensure healthy customer relationships to achieve robust regulatory compliance in the future.

