Have you ever heard of the Noson Nasal Dilator? It is a device that is used to provide the high amount of oxygen through breathing. Many athletes from all over the world use this product to improve the oxygen delivery during breathing.

It is a fact that more oxygen in breathing can help improve energy in the body, increases brain function and more. More and more professional athletes from cycling as well as the MotoGP scene are using the Noson Nasal Dilator to get more air through their nose. This makes them more efficient and increases their concentration. There are several other benefits to using the Noson Nasal Dilator.

Here some other benefits of this Noson nasal dilator:

Promotes concentration

Improves brain activity

Increases memory

Improves strength

Increases energy levels

Helps with cardiovascular activity

Increases endurance

Strengthens the immune system

How is a nasal dilator different from a nasal strip?

Dilators are more effective in that they widen the nasal passages and allow more air to be breathed in. Nasal strips also open the nasal cavity, but not as much as the dilators. Another difference is that the nasal dilator fits perfectly into the nostrils and stays in place all night. On the other hand, nasal strips can peel off due to improper adhesion or under certain circumstances, such as oily skin. Compared to nasal strips, the nasal dilator is easy to use by simply inserting it into the nose. Although both devices are inexpensive, nasal strips have to be bought again and again because they cannot be reused. In contrast, the nasal dilator is a one-time purchase that can be used every night. The nasal dilator is not only easy on your airways, but also on your wallet.

This is also the reason why more and more professional athletes from cycling as well as MotoGP are switching to the Noson nasal dilator. Due to the amount of additional oxygen, the physical as well as mental performance can be extremely increased.

Bottom Line

Such aids are absolutely essential in professional sports, where every millisecond can be decisive for victory or defeat. That’s why they are also worn by professional athletes like Danillo Petrucci, Pol Espargaró, Aleix Espargaró, Jorge Martín, Roberto Rolfo and many other professional racers.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

