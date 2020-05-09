St. John, the oldest incorporated city in Canada, is the only city in the beautiful Bay of Fundy. There is no other place in the Maritimes that has the urban charm of a historic, historic town as opposed to the great and natural beauty of this world-renowned bay.

The charming harbor architecture makes it an ideal backdrop to walking to Market Square, overlooking the docks of cruise ships at the harbor and leading to fine restaurants, galleries, and shops. See the famous Reversing Rapids during saint john tours, which are the tides of the Bay of Fundy, which cause the water to reverse its flow at the mouth of the St. John River.

New Brunswick Museum:

There are three floors and attractive galleries of the Hall of Great Wales. What better place to start its history campaign than at the New Brunswick Museum in Market Square. You can study eclectic collections of art, travel and enjoy permanent exhibitions, observe fascinating artifacts and browse galleries dedicated to the New Brunswick industry and our shipbuilding heritage. By the time work gets hungry. Fortunately, you are already in Market Square and surrounded by a variety of delicious food options. Bon appetite!

St. Johns City Market:

City Market offers an amazing shopping experience for locals and visitors. Elsewhere in St. John, you can experience the traditional “farmer’s market” when shopping for such a wide range of goods and services, from dulce to handmade local crafts, and enjoy delicious food from one of the many restaurants, local specialties, and international cuisines. Browse for marine crafts, imported goods, and handmade items by your resident artists of the City Market

Market Square:

New Brunswick’s Festival Place welcomes you to enjoy the best taste of Market Square as you shop, play, and explore! Open the last call of the first coffee mol, seven days a week, year-round, we are proud to be the cornerstone of Uptown St. John’s! This is the perfect place to shop, dine, relax, or play. We saved the last one for the best: one of our best features, Boardwalk! Walk to our waterfront courtyard for a delicious meal and a fresh pint of the mass head from our world-class cooks and blow your whistle.

Stonehammer Geopark:

The UNESCO-backed Global Geopark is the only one in North America. Start the day off with breakfast in Market Square before continuing your history lesson with a 2-hour guided tour to St. Johns hosted by the New Brunswick Museum and Stonehammer UNESCO Global Geopark. After lunch, walk along the Harbor Pass with a tour of Rewarding Rapids or Irving Nature Park (all sites at the Stonehammer UNESCO Global Geopark) or stay close to the city.

