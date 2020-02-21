The Real Benefits of Taking CBD Gummies Daily!

Some people take CBD like you would take Advil or Tylenol to get rid of a headache. While this is a perfectly reasonable use for CBD, the real magic doesn’t usually kick in until you have been taking them daily for about a month or so.

You’ll be rolling along in your day, zooming through your work, smiling at everyone who passes, taking deep breaths when you need them, and staying cool through the most stressful moments. Then all of a sudden it hits you. You’ve been feeling great for at least the past three weeks! Sure you’ve had your ups and downs, but everything just seems more … manageable.

And that’s the magic of THC free CBD gummies. Let’s take a look at what happens to your body and mind when you incorporate CBD gummies into your regular self-care routine, giving yourself a regular dose of all-natural, sugar-coated sunshine.

Reduced Systemic Inflammation Means You Feel Healthier

This is actually a really big deal. Many researchers believe in what is known as an inflammatory model of disease, which means that almost every ailment known to man is a result of too much inflammation in your system. Here are just a few diseases known to be caused by or exacerbated by inflammation:

Multiple Sclerosis

Alzheimer’s Disease

Heart Disease

Diabetes

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Schizophrenia

Endometriosis

Parkinson’s Disease

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anxiety

Depression

When you take CBD daily, it builds up in your body and supports endocannabinoid functioning to its fullest potential. Also, note that many disorders associated with inflammation are emotional in nature. Inflammation has shown to be a major factor in many mental illnesses as well as physical illnesses. Who knew that reducing inflammation could also reduce your anxiety?

The antiinflammatory effects of CBD products may help prevent these diseases or alleviate symptoms. When you can get out from under the weight of systemic inflammation, life starts to look and feel much better.

Your Joints Feel Better

You may not have even noticed that you can now get off the couch without stiff hips or cracking knees. Yet another benefit of taking CBD on a daily basis. Reduced inflammation and relaxed muscles lead to more fluid, painless movement.

The buildup of CBD in your system helps keep everything running smoothly all day long, and you may even notice that you are getting more out of your workouts. CBD can actually heal your muscles as you exercise them, leading to more productive sessions and less recovery time.

You are Getting AMAZING Sleep

Your body and mind heal while you sleep. Toxins that build up are cleared out, tissues repair, and the events of the day get filed away. Sleep is one of the most important things we can do to care for ourselves.

Outside of pain, sleep is the top reason people take CBD gummies—and now you know why. When you take CBD about a half hour before bed, you fall asleep and stay asleep. Waking up is much easier after a good night’s rest. CBD helps you feel refreshed and ready to take on the day ahead when you have had a full night of self-repair.

The Edge … It’s Gone

Another way CBD helps you feel your best after you have been taking it for a while, is by taking the edge off of everything.

Those times when your coworker interrupts what you are doing for the hundredth time, to talk about last night’s episode of The Bachelor? Still annoying, yes. But much less so. When your boss dumps a big pile of work on your desk at 3:00 and says it’s due by the end of the day? Still stressful, yes. But not the end of the world.

Problems seem smaller and it is easier to get perspective when you have the space to breathe. CBD gives you that space.

A Daily Dose of CBD Helps You Be Your Best Self

Every day you take CBD helps you relax and feel better overall. THC free CBD gummies reduce inflammation, pain, and anxiety. They help you get the sleep you need in order to take on the morning with gusto, and keep you calm through the most stressful parts of the day.

They may even help you change some of your habits, too. Maybe it was easier to quit smoking or switch to a healthier diet. CBD has proven useful in supporting people as they work toward overcoming addictions, and it may be because of an increased ability to focus on self control without the presence of the anxiety that comes with big changes.

When you feel your best, you have the energy and motivation to be your best. One of the most sublime joys of incorporating CBD into your life, is the subtlety and gentleness of the changes taking place. You may not even notice them until one day, you realize things are just … better.

