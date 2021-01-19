Water damage can have many different faces, for example, leaking pipes, bust sewer lines etc. Natural disasters can also cause severe water damage to your home. That said, no matter what’s the cause, it is always important to act quickly so that any further destruction can be put to a halt.

Need not to mention, facing household water damage can become a sticky situation. In other words, it can be stressful especially when one water problem becomes the cause of many other issues. Sometimes, water damage repair would require DIY steps, other times you have to go for more professional assistance. This post is a short and quick guide on water damage repair and restoration.

What is Water Damage?

As critical as it is for life, water sometimes also becomes a cause of damage. Water damage can be a huge mess to clean up. Moreover, it’s essential to first understand the home areas that would take the maximum hit.

Floor covering

Pipes

Appliances

Wood

Plaster

HVAC, etc.

Water damage can also severely impact the home’s foundation. When left unattended, it can cost you more! Therefore, it’s important to act quickly.

Things To Consider Before Starting Water Damage Restoration

It’s essential to proactively make a cleanup plan. This way you’d get to know whether you can do it all by yourself or in case you need some help. Top factors to consider: –

Amount of Water

In case your home is experiencing small to moderate water volume, chances are you will be able to manage it all by yourself. You can take help from other family members or neighbors. On the other hand, in case the water volume is high then perhaps it’s a good idea to get in touch with a professional.

You must also assess the level of damage. For example, in most cases, light damage can be easily handled with some tools. However, if there is significant damage then it can be dangerous to DIY water damage repair or restoration. Sometimes, flood water can seep into the floor, or damage the ceiling etc. In such cases, you must go for professional assistance.

Quick Tips To Water Damage Repair and Restorations

Now that we have completely assessed the situation, it’s time to start with water damage repair. Here is a list of tips to ensure proper repair and safety.

Disconnect Appliances

First and foremost, in case there is water damage in the home, unplug all the appliances. Take proper precautionary steps when disconnecting devices from power outlets.

Inspection

Mold strains can be toxic to humans. They possess high health risk and they can spread real-quick. As a part of best practice, it’s essential to inspect its growth to proactively avoid any health hazards.

Dry Out Water

To halt water from damaging any more damage, you must start with drying out the affected areas. To do it, using a large-capacity dehumidifier is a good idea. You can separately dry out the carpet, furniture etc. This way you can prevent mold from growing together.

Remove Debris

Materials like insulation, carpet, and other small materials are potential for causing harm. You need to dispose of them immediately, focus on the ceiling and floors first.

Use Disinfectant

Depending on the water damage level, it might be a good idea to consider disinfecting the affected area. Since water can contain harmful bacteria, it’s important to sanitize as soon as possible.

Water damage can be stressful. Believe it or not! It is possible to restore your home. For professional assistance, you can get in touch with experts at Tidal wave – get help quick. Only once you have completely accessed the situation, it’s time to move forward.

