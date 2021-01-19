Post Views: 2

Sports like skiing and snowboarding have proven to solve both mental and physical COVID issues and are a very fulfilling part of an active outdoor lifestyle. During this pandemic, it is important to mental well-being for people to get outside and be active, and skiing and snowboarding is one of the best winter outdoor activities you can enjoy while social distancing.

As the days get shorter and colder, Aspen Mountain is starting to heat up. For those looking for the perfect domestic winter getaway – or an alternative to an annual holiday on the slopes of Europe – W Aspen & The Sky Residences is excited to announce their 2020/2021 winter package: W Aspen Sky-High Après Ski Experience.

Antlers at Vail is one of the world’s top ski resorts and the town and mountain resort are taking a variety of precautions. Luckily Vail has always been a town with plenty of outdoor dining which has been made more robust for this year’s ski season with outdoor heaters, fire pits and cozy couches for a variety of dining options depending on the restaurant. Antlers has myriad Covid protocols and their famous year-round outdoor heated “pool with a view” and two large hot tubs overlooking both Gore Creek and Vail Mountain allow for yet another way to relax outdoors apres-ski while giving sore muscles a break.

Below are some tips and reasons why you should go skiing this season as a travel-must

-Social distancing is built into the etiquette of the sport — gear keeps our faces and hands covered, and outdoor activity promotes mental and physical well-being.

-Mountain staff wear face coverings and are practicing safe social distancing all season wherever possible.

-Increased cleaning and disinfecting of all lifts and lodge facilities including the W Aspen and Antlers Vail

-Following all state and local health and safety regulations by limiting indoor seating and providing additional outdoor seating where available.

-Limiting food and beverage availability and providing online menu access where available.

How you can stay safe:

-Check with your local mountain’s website and social media or by phoning them directly before you travel for safety protocols and other updates.

-Always wear your face coverings. and follow safe social-distancing protocols.

-If you arrive together, ride together. Use your vehicle as your own personal lodge whenever possible

More about W Aspen
Nestled at the base of the world-renowned Aspen Mountain and tucked in at the end of Durant Street, W Aspen debuted in August 2019 as the first new luxury hotel in Aspen in 25 years as well as the W brand’s first mountain Escape in North America. The hotel offers 88 guest rooms, including four WOW suites and one Extreme WOW suite, all of which offer modern takes on Ute patterns and furniture inspired by the decadence of 70’s Aspen “pleasure palaces.” With jaw-dropping 360° mountain views, the hotel’s WET Deck is Aspen’s only year-round, all-weather, public rooftop.
More about Antlers at Vail
Located in a scenic setting a short walk to Vail’s Eagle Bahn Gondola and along beautiful Gore Creek, Antlers at Vail, an all-condominium hotel, so every guest suite has its own full kitchen and dining area – perfect for bringing in takeout from Vail restaurants or preparing DIY meals – plus a private outdoor balcony for each unit with outdoor propane grill. Suites also have spacious living rooms with gas fireplaces and come sized from studio to 4-bedroom so you can stay and enjoy the vacay with your entire “pod” without having to find shared spaces to congregate. And because of the design of the property, every suite opens directly to the outdoors – no shared enclosed hallways or even stairways!

More about Vail Sports

Whether you’re planning to spend your day exploring the mountain’s most iconic terrain, or winding your way through the beautiful village, we’ll make sure you walk out the door with everything you need to make the most of your visit. Vail Sports provides convenient slope side locations, custom rental solutions, a huge selection of equipment and apparel, and the Valley’s most professional staff.

