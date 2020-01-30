Tips for Keeping Your Home Warmer for Longer

It often seems like a never-ending battle to keep your home at the right temperature. It’s either too warm or too cold, and no matter your efforts, it can be difficult to contain heat for a long period once you’ve reached optimum temperature.

You want to keep your home warmer for longer whilst still remaining environmentally-savvy and avoiding any high energy bills, so let the following tips help you.

Reposition Your Furniture

If you have heavy furniture, such as a sofa or armchair, positioned right in front of your radiators, this is going to prevent heat from properly circulating around your home, and therefore it’s going to feel a little colder. Think about freeing up the space around radiators, and try to avoid putting anything on top of them, such as clothes to dry.

Avoid Draughts

Also, think about where your sofa is best suited to eliminate draughts, as these can occur if your sofa is close to open doorways or underneath staircases. It will help you to feel warmer while you are spending time in your living space if you are against a wall or away from any possibility of draught.

Use draught-excluders to place against any areas of draught, such as under doorways or applying seals around windows.

Update Your Furnace

The main models of furnace available are electrical and gas-powered. Updating your furnace could mean that your home is more adequately and powerfully heated, which will make a difference overall. You can speak to an expert to find the right furnace for you and ensure that it’s economical and financially-friendly.

Switch to Heavy Curtains

Thick and thermal curtains will help to contain heat within your home, compared to thin curtains or cold blinds. Heavy fabric curtains will also help to insulate the area around your windows and protect against draughts.

Be sure to pull your curtains closed as soon as it begins to get dark in order to insulate your home as quickly as possible, ready for the cold evening.

Use the Sunlight to Your Advantage

A generous supply of natural light in your home will help to heat it. Be sure to open any curtains or blinds during the day to let in a constant source of light, which will help to warm up your home.

Make Use of Heating Timers

Programming your heating system to work when you need it most is much more efficient than cranking it up to a high temperature when you’ve become desperately cold. Think about timing your heating to come on at the right times, such as half an hour before you return home for the evening, and avoid your heating being on when you are not at home, as this is just wasting heat and energy.

If you like to have your home warmer in the mornings, time your heating to begin 30 minutes before you wake up, so it’s at a steady heat, instead of putting it on the highest temperature as soon as you climb out of bed.

