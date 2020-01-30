Get More Out of Working from Home

More people are working from home than ever before. The rise of the remote worker has transformed the business world and is leading to huge shifts in employment trends as we head into a new decade.

From entrepreneurs launching an ecommerce business to remote workers linked directly to a corporate office, one thing remains the same: to work more effectively from home, you need a workspace that suits you.

If you think that working from bed is going to motivate you enough then you might be in for a shock. If you want to get more done, then here are some tips that could see your productivity soar.

Personalize Your Space

Whether you’re using a dedicated spare room or are setting up your workstation in a cubby hole under the stairs, you need your space to be comfortable and inspirational. Take the time to decorate and design your workspace so that it speaks to you. Think about the psychology of color and give your walls a splash of motivational paint. Don’t be tempted to drag in a chair from the dining room either, because you’ll get more work done if you’re comfy.

Invest in a chair you can sit in for the whole workday. You should also think about your view (sitting next to windows is a good idea) and get some greenery too.

Get Safe

When you work in an office, you tend to have security already included. Since your home office setup won’t have the benefit of security guards and access scanners, you should give some thought to your security. Make sure that your online safety is a priority by getting some good cybersecurity basics like firewalls and always use password managers. Don’t forget your real-world security too.

Check your windows and doors for sturdiness and install better locks if needed. Remember to get an insurance policy just in case the worst happens. Look at providers like Insurance Geek so that if you do get a security breach, you won’t be financially harmed and unable to work.

The more that you think about security now, the less you’ll have to think about it when you’re trying to get down to work.

Separate your Life

Just because you work at home, it doesn’t mean that you always have to be working. You need to define your workspace, or you’ll run the risk of burning out. Think about the best ways to separate your personal and professional life and start establishing boundaries. Once your work is done for the day, turn off all of your work-related notifications.

You don’t want to be relaxing with your family only to have to suddenly deal with a work-related task that could be just as easily done in the morning. Remember too that the people you live with need to know when you are working. If you face constant interruptions, then your workflow and productivity will suffer.

Working from home has so many advantages that it’s easy to see why it has become the fastest-growing employment trend of the last few years. If you’re about to start working from home, avoid the potential issues and get proactive. Get it right and you might never have to worry about the daily commute ever again.

