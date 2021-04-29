Most people are apprehensive at the thought of getting back to normal activities after a brow lift surgery. However, this ought to be your least worries when you seek the services of a qualified provider. Michael R. MacDonald M.D. will handle your cosmetic treatment and provide you with beneficial information about your recovery process.

What is a brow lift?

A brow lift can be a forehead or temporal lift. A forehead lift corrects the sagging of your face due to age or after a weight loss. It helps in reducing wrinkles on your forehead and eyebrows, commonly known as frown lines. The temporal lift corrects wrinkles on the eyebrows by restoring the original tension to the skin.

This intervention does not alter your facial features but repositions your anatomy, forehead, and eyebrows to how they were a few years back.

Although the brow lift helps bring back youthful skin, a maintenance program is necessary to maintain results. Your doctor may use injections such as fillers

Getting ready for the treatment

The first step is to sit down with your specialist and ask questions about your recovery. Take important notes and relevant facts about the brow lift procedure. Ask the doctor about the recovery period and how many days you should take off your normal activities.

In the days leading to the procedure, avoid taking any medications or supplements. If you are taking drugs due to a medical condition, it is vital to inform your doctor.

Take care of your skin by washing off makeup, lotions and removing any jewelry. You should refrain from cleaning the face with hot water immediately after the treatment.

Inform your doctor of any underlying health conditions. For instance, respiratory, digestive, or severe skin complications.

What to expect during the treatment

There are many approaches through which Michael R. MacDonald M.D can carry out a brow lift. Some of the most popular techniques include injections of chemicals such as BoNT. Another approach is the minimally invasive technique, where the surgeon inserts an endoscope device via small incisions.

The procedure does not require a hospital stay, however, you can arrange with a loved one to pick you from the hospital. The recovery time may differ depending on the treatment option.

There are no major complications after the surgery, but you may experience swelling, redness, and pain in the treatment area. These side effects should go away after a few days. Follow-up visits are necessary so that the doctor can monitor your recovery.

After the treatment

It is essential to maintain a well-balanced diet before and after the procedure. Food rich in minerals and vitamins enables the nerves to heal quickly. Avoid alcohol or smoking and avoid a fatty diet before the treatment.

After the treatment, your doctor will advise you to rest and refrain from heavy workout activities that may strain your muscles. Light exercises such as short walks are necessary to boost blood flow.

Contact the specialists at the Aesthetic surgery center to discuss the available treatment options. Your body will get a new lease on life, which will improve your self-esteem.

