Ottawa is one of the most incredible places in the world. Full of diverse history, fantastic people, and enough art and creative talent to amaze anyone, it’s no wonder that this city is a must-visit for so many tourists. If you’re on the fence and aren’t sure about a visit, here are some of the best things to do in the area that will leave you wanting to find Ottawa homes for sale.

Take The Haunted Ottawa Walk

Although many would think Halloween is the best time of year for ghost tours, Ottawa is here to spook and entertain year-round. This ghost tour guides visitors through the city’s dark past, from the Ottawa Jail Hostel, where so many went through terrible times- to the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, one of the most haunted countries locations. The tour guides wear long dark cloaks, like reapers, and fill you in on the history that many don’t know.

Enjoy Some Time In The Sun

After a spooky haunted tour, there’s no better place than the beach! The Ottawa River is home to Petrie Island, its little beachy getaway. Here you can enjoy the sun and sand, and have some fun getting to know a side of the capital that many don’t know exists. Of course, this option is only if you’re visiting in summer- trying to swim in the winter could leave you frozen and miserable!

Ice skating is such a big deal for Canada that it’s become a running gag amongst tourists and fans. It’s not hard to see why the country is obsessed since it’s perfectly suited to skating and gliding on ice. In the winter, the Rideau Canal freezes over, and portions of it are opened as skating rinks. You’ll be able to make it into a romantic date with someone you care about or even try skating and find a new hobby you’ll love! Give it a try and see if it inspires something in you.

Learn Canada’s Rich History

From Parliament to the dozens of museums that fill the city, there’s a lot of room for learning. Although many may not think of learning as the best way to spend their vacation, it would be a waste to be in Ottawa without getting to absorb some of its knowledge.

Enjoy a Festival

Nobody knows how to celebrate quite like Canada! Ottawa is a top place for parades and floats and prides itself on celebrating the diverse population who lives there. At least once a month, a train or festival is planned to bring everyone together. Although some may find this strange, there’s so much to celebrate in Ottawa that they could hold a celebration every day, and it wouldn’t be enough!

Ottaway is one of the most incredible cities on Earth, and anyone who visits gets to leave with extraordinary stories and experiences still on their mind. Don’t be afraid to admit you want to move here! Most of the world would like to!

