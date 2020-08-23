Top Tips to Relieve Anxiety

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















We’re living in a world that’s fast-paced and stressful and, with a pandemic to worry about on top of that, it’s no surprise that anxiety is on the rise. Luckily, there are lots of things you can do to combat this horrible mental illness when it strikes. Here’s just a handful…

Look into herbal remedies, such as CBD

Cannabidiol, or CBD as it’s more commonly known, is having a huge moment right now, as studies have begun to attest to its therapeutic benefits. It’s a type of cannabinoid – a chemical naturally found in hemp or cannabis plants, but unlike the version you’ve likely read about, it won’t give you an intoxicated feeling – that’s another type of cannabinoid altogether! CBD works by interacting with receptors in the nervous system, and it’s getting rave reviews for its calming results. It comes in lots of different forms, including oils, balms and sprays, so you’ve got plenty of options. Just be sure to check with your doctor before getting your hands on any if you’re taking any other medications.

Create a relaxed environment

If you’re in the awful throes of anxiety, or you feel an attack coming on, it can be really helpful to pause and reset. If you’re out in public and you can, go home. Run a hot bath. Light some candles. And put on some soothing music. You’ll find hundreds of relaxing ‘sounds’ online, too, such as rain forest sounds, lapping waves or rainfall. Find what works for you, and set aside some time to be calm daily, if you can.

Try breathing exercises

Breathing exercises are one of the most effective ways to calm the mind and body. The best part? They’re totally free and can be done absolutely anywhere. To begin, lie down, sit or stand in a quiet space where you can get comfortable. Make sure your arms are unfolded, and place your feet firmly on the ground if you’re sitting or standing up. Take a deep breath in through your nose, and pause for a few seconds, before exhaling slowly out of your mouth. Repeat this for a few minutes, or as long as you need to.

Talk to someone!

The yucky feelings of anxiety can often include feeling scared and alone. And in a cruel twist, we often won’t want to reach out to anyone. It’s so important to talk to someone you care about. Pick up the telephone and call a family member. Pop round to a friend’s house for a chat. Or cosy up and watch a movie with your other half. Whatever you do, don’t suffer alone!

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

While alcohol is a depressant and caffeine is a stimulant, both substances can worsen the effects of anxiety, so they’re best avoided if you’re struggling. Alcohol can affect the brain’s neurotransmitters, and you may experience prolonged and particularly intense bouts of anxiety after drinking too much. Too much coffee, meanwhile, can produce a nervous, ‘fight or flight’ response in the body. All in all, keep a close eye on your intake of either.

