CORRECTING and REPLACING Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the table, the distributions for Putnam Income Fund – Class B Shares (PNCBX) and Putnam Income Fund – Class C Shares (PUICX) should read $0.0080 per share investment income (instead of $0.0800 per share investment income).
The updated release reads:
PUTNAM ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION RATES FOR OPEN END FUNDS
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|
RECORD/
|
PAYMENT
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX DATE
|
DATE
|
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class B Shares (PHYBX)
|
|
|
$0.0180 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class C Shares (PHYLX)
|
|
|
$0.0180 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class M Shares (PHYMX)
|
|
|
$0.0200 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)
|
|
|
$0.0200 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class Y Shares (PHAYX)
|
|
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)
|
|
|
$0.0230 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class B Shares (PNCBX)
|
|
|
$0.0080 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class C Shares (PUICX)
|
|
|
$0.0080 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class M Shares (PNCMX)
|
|
|
$0.0110 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class R Shares (PIFRX)
|
|
|
$0.0110 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PNCYX)
|
|
|
$0.0130 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PINFX)
|
|
|
$0.0140 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PINHX)
|
|
|
$0.0140 per share investment income
|
8/21/20
|
8/25/20
