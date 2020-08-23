CORRECTING and REPLACING Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the table, the distributions for Putnam Income Fund – Class B Shares (PNCBX) and Putnam Income Fund – Class C Shares (PUICX) should read $0.0080 per share investment income (instead of $0.0800 per share investment income).

The updated release reads:

PUTNAM ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION RATES FOR OPEN END FUNDS

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

RECORD/ PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX DATE DATE Putnam High Yield Fund – Class B Shares (PHYBX) $0.0180 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam High Yield Fund – Class C Shares (PHYLX) $0.0180 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam High Yield Fund – Class M Shares (PHYMX) $0.0200 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX) $0.0200 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam High Yield Fund – Class Y Shares (PHAYX) $0.0220 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX) $0.0230 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class B Shares (PNCBX) $0.0080 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class C Shares (PUICX) $0.0080 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class M Shares (PNCMX) $0.0110 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class R Shares (PIFRX) $0.0110 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PNCYX) $0.0130 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PINFX) $0.0140 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PINHX) $0.0140 per share investment income 8/21/20 8/25/20

Contacts

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS: 1-800-225-1581