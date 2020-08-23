Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>CORRECTING and REPLACING Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the table, the distributions for Putnam Income Fund – Class B Shares (PNCBX) and Putnam Income Fund – Class C Shares (PUICX) should read $0.0080 per share investment income (instead of $0.0800 per share investment income).

The updated release reads:


PUTNAM ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION RATES FOR OPEN END FUNDS

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class B Shares (PHYBX)

 

 

$0.0180 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class C Shares (PHYLX)

 

 

$0.0180 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class M Shares (PHYMX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class Y Shares (PHAYX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class B Shares (PNCBX)

 

 

$0.0080 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class C Shares (PUICX)

 

 

$0.0080 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class M Shares (PNCMX)

 

 

$0.0110 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class R Shares (PIFRX)

 

 

$0.0110 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PNCYX)

 

 

$0.0130 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PINFX)

 

 

$0.0140 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PINHX)

 

 

$0.0140 per share investment income

8/21/20

8/25/20

 

Contacts

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS: 1-800-225-1581

