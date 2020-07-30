Tortoise Social Infrastructure Platform Strategically Sells Key Holding at a Premium

LEAWOOD, KS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On July 13, 2020, the Tortoise social infrastructure platform strategically decided to sell approximately $25 million of bonds held in the platform related to the MaST Community Charter School deal located in Philadelphia, PA. The investment was the third iteration of a top five charter school in the state of PA. The waitlist for the initial two schools was in excess of 11,000 students at the time of the investment. The team’s investment rationale was based on the school’s historical success dating back to 1999, extremely strong demand by students and parents alike, high quality leadership, and minimal number of high quality educational options in the area. This charter school is characterized by the success of its STREAM (science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts and math) curriculum and managed to fully enroll its projected target of 900 students in its first year of operation.

We believe this sale resulted in positives to the platform, including:

This holding proved to have liquidity in what we have long been calling an illiquid strategy.

This liquidity came with a 3% market premium and served as a yield enhancer versus the scheduled call premium or the maturity value of the investment.

The deal proceeds have created the opportunity for diversification across the platform.

The sale included the tax-exempt portion of the deal. We have retained the taxable portion of approximately $3 million.

