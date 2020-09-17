Travel: 5 Ways to Have a ‘Vacation’ In Your Backyard

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















You might not be traveling very far this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take a vacation. With the right activities and decorations, you can make it feel like you are dancing the night away in Ibiza or sipping cocktails in by a swimming pool in Tahiti right in your own backyard. It’s time to get creative! Take these five steps to have a staycation you won’t forget.

1. Plan a pool party.



via GIPHY

Most people aren’t having large get-togethers right now because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a few close friends over to splash in the cool waters of your swimming pool. Set up a few games so people can social distance while playing in the water. For example, you can install a volleyball net in your pool where families play against each other. Encourage your guests to stay outside during your pool party to stay safe while also keeping your house clean.

If you don’t have a pool in your backyard, consider installing one. There are plenty of quality pool builders Bradenton FL who can install whatever size or style you need. Reach out to get a quote, you’d be surprised how reasonable these pool contractors can be, especially when you consider the value you’ll get when you have a cool, refreshing swimming pool paradise in your own backyard.

2. Set up a backyard golf course.



No summer vacation is complete without hitting the back nine. There are several ways you can golf right from your own backyard. Consider creating your own putting green with different holes around your yard. You can test out your skills by setting out barriers or putting from challenging angles.

You can also look into virtual reality golf options, where you swing a club and the game tracks your progress. While you’re on your staycation, treat yourself to custom golf wedges so your game will be at its peak when you do return to the green.

3. Host a formal outdoor dinner.

One of the best parts of vacation is trying new foods! Who doesn’t love sampling different cuisines and enjoying savory dishes and unique desserts made by local residents. While you might not be able to travel to try these meals, you can bring the sumptuous flavors to your backyard.

Host a formal outdoor dinner for your friends with a theme and style of cuisine.

Ask your friends to wear their best party dresses and serve a multi-course meal, complete with wine and cocktail pairings. Just make sure you change from your cooking clothes into a dazzling white cocktail dress to wow your guests with your fashion as well as your food. While you’re at it, treat yourself to a new dress, some new jewelry or some new accessories so that you feel especially fabulous at your outdoor dinner party.

4. Have a water balloon fight.



via GIPHY

Even if you don’t have a pool, you can still enjoy water games and activities without leaving the house. Order a pack of balloons and spend an afternoon filling them up and hiding them around the outside of your house. Then let your kids hunt for balloons and throw them at each other until everybody is soaked. You can also look into buying fun sprinkler attachments, a kiddie pool, or a slip and slide to let kids play in the water.

5. Order an at-home spa.

You don’t always have to travel outside the house to have a spa day. Some professionals will come to you. To wrap up your vacation, find a company that offers in-home massage services to help you relax and unwind. Some companies offer full at-home spa services, which means you can get a facial, manicure, pedicure, and other treatments without ever leaving the couch.

If you are looking for an affordable spa experience at home, try out a few face-mask recipes to cool off your skin and rejuvenate your face. You may be surprised by what you can accomplish with cucumbers and bananas! There are dozens of ways to have a vacation at home (with or without a swimming pool) if you just get a little creative. Use these ideas as a jumping-off point to plan activities and get the whole family involved.

