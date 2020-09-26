Travel: How to Plan a Relaxing Vacation

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The pandemic has upended people’s travel plans far into the future. But that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking about where you’d like to go in 2021. Whether you want to stay close-to-home and plan a staycation or backpack through Alaska, there are plenty of awesome vacation ideas you can explore.

Below, we’ve put together our top tips for planning a relaxing vacation that promotes a stress-free, fun experience. Keep reading to learn more about planning a successful, low-stress trip!

Tip #1: Start Planning Early

Although impromptu trips can be tons of fun, you’ll likely feel more relaxed if you spend time doing the major legwork before you step foot in a plane. Consider using a travel planner to help coordinate your hotel and flight plans.

Tip #2: Avoid Crowds by Traveling During the Off-Season

Not only will traveling during non-peak times be cheaper, but it will also be significantly less crowded if you’re planning on doing any sightseeing or visiting a very popular destination.

Tip #3: Think Small

If you’re not ready to plan for a multi-week European vacation, you can narrow your sights to something much more manageable. For example, you can plan a road trip to your favorite camping destination or to visit friends or family.

A weekend trip is a great way to take a break from your normal everyday life and give yourself a refresh.

Tip #4: Consider a Cruise or an All-Inclusive Resort

If you hate figuring out where you’re going to eat and drink, you might want to consider a vacation where that’s not a concern at all. A cruise allows you to travel from port to port, and get off at select destinations to allow for daytime adventures.

An all-inclusive resort is great if you’re ready to go to a tropical destination and don’t plan on being out and about in the city much. An all-inclusive resort gives you all of the food, drinks, and activities you could want and need.

Both of these vacation options are great ideas for travelers looking for a low-stress getaway.

Tip #5: Try CBD

If you’re a nervous flier or if you tend to get overwhelmed by travel details, you might want to look into travel-ready CBD capsules. CBD can help reduce the feelings of stress and anxiety that might crop up when you’re traveling or planning to travel.

Tip #6: Pack Minimally

Overpacking is a common issue among travelers, but extra luggage will only weigh you down. Not only is it stressful trying to navigate the streets with oversized luggage, it’s highly unlikely that you actually need to bring as much as you think you do.

Get organized with packing cubes and bring only half as much as you “think” you need. It’s also a good idea to bring versatile, light layers that you put on or off to deal with temperature changes. Worst comes to worst, you can always buy a jacket or whatever else you need at your destination.

Tip #7: Be Flexible

Flights get delayed, your ideal campsite might be all booked up, or you might spill pasta sauce on your only nice shirt. The unexpected is bound to happen when you travel – so prepare for anything by adopting a flexible mindset. You might be surprised by how much a positive mental attitude can impact your ability to deal with the uncertainties of traveling.

Tip #8: Give Yourself a Day to Recover

After you’ve returned home from your trip, it’s a good idea to give yourself at least a day to recover. This cushion means you can readjust if there was a time zone difference and it gives you time to unpack. You can also use this day to prepare for any work or family obligations. Basically, it’s a great way not to experience the “shock” of returning to your regular life.

Conclusion: Planning a Relaxing Vacation

If you hate planning, there’s not a lot you can do to totally avoid the stress of putting together vacation plans. However, if you follow these tips, you can enjoy a much lower stress experience. Start by deciding where you’d like to travel early on and travel during off-peak seasons. Pack as minimally as possible and always be flexible because plans are likely to change! Happy traveling!

