Reports are indicating that San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice today. Which means the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance will make his first career NFL start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Lance replaced the injured Garoppolo to start the third quarter in the 49ers 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. He seemed to get more comfortable as the game progressed and added another dimension to Kyle Shanahan’s offense with his ability to run with the football.





The most impressive play that Lance made against the Seahawks was an incomplete plass to George Kittle.

He also showed what will happen if a defense focuses solely on stopping the run. There was also miscommunication by Seattle’s defense which allowed for Deebo Samuel to get wide open for a 76-yard touchdown.

There was also a question on twitter about what type of coverage Seattle was playing. Former 49ers safety Adrian Colbert responded to the tweet.

Carry 2 through the zone. That’s 3 — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) October 5, 2021

For the 49ers there is bad news. Tight end George Kittle is likely out after not practicing all week. The good news is that left tackle Trent Williams did not sustain a serious injury and is likely to play against the Cardinals. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is also likely back. More importantly Kyle Shanahan gave Lance the opportunity to practice with the starters.

Now the question becomes what are the expectations of Lance and the 49ers offense on Sunday? For many fans it is sky-high. Which at this moment is unfair. He will have his ups and downs on Sunday. Yet, it’s not likely enough to supplant Garoppolo as starter.

Lance though will get a valuable learning experience which will only help with his development for when he does actually take over the 49ers offense.

