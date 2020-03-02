Tricks for Organizing your BBQ Party Zone

If you are going to organize a bbq party in your backyard, then you need to be adequately prepared for it and ensure that all the essentials are provided. The best parties have eye-catching décor ideas and many fun activities to keep the guests – and the pests – occupied. At the same time, there needs to be enough food, drinks, plenty of furniture, outdoor lighting, and bbq grill supplies.

What Do You Need For A BBQ Party?

Ensuring that all these things are provided for may seem like a challenge only the pros are fit for. But as with anything, it gets easier over time. Regardless of whether this is the umpteenth time that you are hosting or the first, this article will guide you through the essentials to throw a genuine backyard bbq party with minimal stress.

Seats

If you are keeping things casual, there are many things that you can do to ensure you have enough seating for everyone. Assess the furniture that you have. Bring the dining chairs, drum stools, beanbags, and even quilts that can be spread on the ground to allow people to gather as in a picnic. You can even rent folding chairs at quite an affordable rate. Some vendors may even drop off and pick up to reduce any effort on your part.

Lighting and Decoration

For lighting and decoration, allow your imagination to have free reign to generate backyard bbq party ideas. At the same time, try to make sure the ideas are practical and have some utility. For lighting purposes, ensure that the lights aren’t too bright and serve to blend in with the environment. Try to string them overhead to minimize the danger of tripping over them.

For bbq party decorations, you can use a colorful cloth to cover up the tables. Another idea can be to have a piñata. It’s bright and interactive and comes in a variety of designs to fit the mood. Additionally, get things that people can wear, such as hats, sunglasses, and necklaces.

Outdoor Games

A party without games is going to be a failure. That is why it is essential to have outdoor games for both kids and adults. These can include getting a corn hole or Twister game before the party begins. This will ensure that the kids stay entertained while the adults are socializing or drinking.

Keep Mosquitoes at Bay

Get rid of any standing water weeks before you organize the party. This can mean draining the pool, the rain gutters, and any rainwater that gets accumulated under flowerpots. Set up some fans, which can create enough airflow to keep them away. This works like a charm in small areas where setting up two or three of these can do the trick. Additionally, hand out bug wipes that don’t smell or damage clothing.

Disposing Trash

Other than the basic things that we have mentioned, ensure that there are enough bbq party supplies for disposing of trash. At various strategic places, place trashcans around the yard and a recycle bin as well. For smaller parties, a single-use trash bag should be enough. The last thing you want is to pick up after your guests once the party is over.

Refrigeration

Get a mini-fridge to keep drinks cold. Use a separate refrigeration unit for meat. If you don’t have any plug-ins outside, bring out ice boxes for the same. Know that food takes precedence over drinks, which can be stored inside until you want to bring them out.

Music System

Arrange for a Bluetooth speaker before the party begins. The chances are that one of your friends already owns one that can be set up outdoors on the patio. Create a bbq playlist beforehand for at least 3-5 hours. Focus on music that everyone will be able to enjoy, such as rock classics or pop music for a successful bbq party.

Menu for Guests

Create a menu for guests, so they aren’t left wondering what they are going to be served with, especially for larger grill-outs. You don’t need to be fancy with it. A simple print out or chalkboard stands will do. Also, try to ensure that you bring out food one at a time. This is because getting a lot of food out in the sun can increase the chances of it getting spoilt.

Conclusion

We hope that through this article, you now have an understanding of what works and what doesn’t. Be as creative as possible without sacrificing practical utility. If you have any queries or simply want to share your own bbq party ideas with us, do comment in the section below. We would love to hear from you.

Michael Turnberg (Author): Michael is an event planner based in Austin, Texas. He studied arts before falling in love with a wedding photographer, his wife. Michael currently owns a business that offers all-in-one services for ceremonies, parties, and private events.

