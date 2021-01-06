INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Ready to Watch UFC 257 Live Stream Free Reddit Online: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on January 23, 2021, at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Michael Chandler will finally make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut when he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257 on Jan. 23, 2021, on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Of course, the main event will feature the return of Conor McGregor, who takes on Dustin Poirier in a rematch six years in the making. With a win over Hooker, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to have Chandler take on the winner of Poirier vs. McGregor; however, everything is still up in the air pending Dana White’s meeting with the current 155-pound champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Still, Chander looks forward to one day mixing it up against McGregor because he thinks he’s an absolute nightmare for the former UFC champ-champ.

Chandler is one of the most well-rounded fighters at 155 pounds and has proven to be able to dominate and win a fight on the ground and on the feet. McGregor, meanwhile, has shown that he can be vulnerable once the fight hits the ground, meaning he would likely keep a fight against the former Bellator MMA champ standing as long as possible.

Of course, there are a lot of moving pieces at 155 pounds at the moment before the potential match-up goes down, but should something happen to Poirier to where he can’t make it to UFC 257, it’s safe to assume the promotion will likely slide Chandler into headlining duties against “Notorious.”

Every time Conor McGregor fights, he creates a buzz that no other UFC fighter can come close to reaching. And as he prepares for his UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23 against Dustin Poirier, part of that buzz is centered around how strong McGregor has looked in some of his social media posts. McGregor hasn’t fought at the lightweight limit of 155 pounds in over two years, since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6, 2018. And while McGregor admits he was undisciplined for that training camp, the opposite appears to be true as he gets ready to head to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. McGregor returned to Ireland three weeks ago after spending the first six weeks of his camp in Portugal, and some are saying he’s in the best shape of his life. From Ireland to Portugal to Abu Dhabi, McGregor’s inner circle includes one man whose work has been vital in McGregor’s physical preparation. Tristin Kennedy has been McGregor’s nutritionist for two years, and he has unique insight into the depth of preparation of McGregor, who last fought at 170 pounds in January 2020 against Donald Cerrone.

