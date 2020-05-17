Unique Business Cards That Will Help You Stand Out

Although business cards are small pieces of card stock, they have the power to carry your brand. These minuscule bits of paper speak volumes about your company before you even open your mouth. This product is crucial when it comes to networking among your clients, suppliers, and other business contacts. Your chosen business card design can help you make a good first impression. Even in this digital world, your business card remains vital. It is an old school tool that your gadgets will never be able to replace.

When choosing your Custom Business Card Printers, you want a company that can give you unique products that will make you stand out. You want to make sure your business card is eye-catching. It would be a nightmare to have a boring business card that never gets viewed, and the worst-case scenario is having it end up in the dumpster. Here are some design elements to consider to help you craft a visually appealing and unforgettable business card design:

Execute Creativity Amid the Space Constraints

The standard sizes of business cards will depend on where you live. It is 3.5 by 2 inches in the US, 85 by 55mm in Europe, or 90 by 50mm in some parts of the world. The essential element to remember is to find a graphic designer who will be willing to work with space constraints. In fact, a skilled professional can help you elevate your brand’s style even within such a tiny canvass. Apart from including vital information such as your name and contact details, you can use the rest of the space creatively by using various design implements like fonts, pictures, and colors. Of course, everything must blend well to create visual harmony.

Go for Special Design Finishes

If you want to add a visible impact to your business card, use an exceptional finish. This means adding design touches like spot-UV, foil blocking, metallic inks, and more. It may cost a tad more than the standard business card, but it will give you an excellent opportunity to impress whoever receives your card. Unique designs are more memorable. Reputable and experienced Custom Business Card Printers will be able to provide you with a broad range of options when it comes to finishes. Some printers only offer basic four-color printing, so if you want something more avant-garde, go with a more specialized company that can deliver what you want.

Consider Die-Cutting

Using creative cutouts for your business card will make you noticeable because this technique is not commonly utilized. Using a die-cut technology to remove some pieces from the cardstock creates a fancy void that catches the eyes. You can opt for this approach if you want rounded corners or scalloped edges. This method can even carve out unique shapes from the center of your business card, too. Thanks to laser cutting technology, most business card printers will be able to accommodate your creative cutting requests to help you showcase exciting focal features on your business card.

Try One-of-a-Kind Materials

Standard business cards are usually printed on cardstock. In fact, more than 90% of business cards are made of this paper because it is a cost-effective choice. However, if you want to go the extra mile, you also have the option of paying the premium by printing on other kinds of materials. For instance, you can print your card on transparent plastics, thin metal, slate, or even wood. These options will still abide by the portability and easy-filing requirement of business cards while giving you a chance to surpass your competition.

Go for Functional Cards

When you go for a functional business card that has other purposes other than displaying your contact information, the chances of this card ending up in the rubbish bin is minimized. Excellent business card designs focus on both form and functionality. Examples are a business card that can morph into a phone holder, those that incorporate seeds in the center that can sprout after soaking in water, or one that can hold your hair clips. Speak with a graphic designer so you can find a beautiful, functional method that matches the niche of your business.

Final Word

Most people get a lot of business cards which often remain forgotten on their desks or pockets. If you want to get noticed, invest in a business card design that makes you shine brighter than everyone else. To achieve this goal, seek the help of a reputable graphic designer who has the knowledge, skills, and experience to transform your visions into something tangible.

Author Bio: Alison Lurie is a copywriter and content strategist. She helps businesses stop playing around with content marketing and start seeing the tangible ROI. She loves writing as much as she loves the cake.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

