In support of event marketing, social media also offers excellent opportunities for actors with limited resources to maintain their operations, such as those around hobbies. In the article, Top SEO Service highlights things that everyone who does some marketing should take into account, you do it in support of the company’s marketing as in support of hobbies.

It is nice to note that professional and amateur orchestras all over Finland are actively present on social media channels. Some offer orchestras an excellent opportunity to share their activities, and the channels can be used, for example, to attract new musicians and to market concerts and events.





In my work, I’ve noticed that social media channels work as effective marketing channels, especially when you dare to make content in a distinctive way – personally and boldly. I believe that every orchestra benefits from social media because the resources and financial investment in marketing are often small. However, some differ from traditional media in their operating model. With that in mind, here are a few tips for making better use of your channels. The examples I use in the story are from Facebook, so not all functionality is available on all channels, but the tips for producing content work regardless of the channel.

These sample contents were already visible to several thousand users. Similarly, the visibility of the update in the form of a concert poster was a few hundred users: this is because users are not as responsive to “ads” as to content designed to fit on social media.

So, feel free to try something new and even try these tips on some channels:

For the marketing of a concert or event, plan 5-10 different updates to be published about 1-1.5 months before the actual concert event. If possible, you can schedule these updates to complete at once.

Good content includes comments and short interviews from the concert’s soloists, the conductor’s moods, the players ’feelings as the concert approaches, brief “tastings” of the upcoming repertoire, and all the aspects that make your concert and event appealing and different.

Use photos or videos for updates – feel free to test the ability for live video. The video does not have to be long or taken by a professional. So, you can publish rougher and more mundane material.

The best thing about content is that the pictures and videos involve people and real situations. You’re sure to hear stories in the news stream from real people rather than a concert poster.

Make a Facebook event page: here you can post content before the concert and tell the audience the necessary information. Be sure to market this event page to orchestra members as well – information about everyone who “registers” for a concert event will also go to the participant’s own network, so this will spread the word about the upcoming event.

Involve the entire orchestra and ask everyone for content ideas: what the callers would like to say about their own hobby (or work). Gather ideas into a list and publish content even in “quiet times”. The fact that diverse content and a story about the activities are actively published on the channels in use also speaks positively about the orchestra’s activities.

