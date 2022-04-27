Image Credit – Image Source Image Source

An injury that takes place in the workplace is considered an injury, illness, or condition that happens while working for an employer. According to OSHA, an injury taking place at work involves being exposed or taking part in an event while working that led to an injury or has made an existing injury worse than what it was before the accident took place.

When a workplace injury takes place, OSHA requires the employer to report the accident if it is determined to be recordable. This must be logged on an OSHA 300 no later than a week from an occurrence. Instances that are recordable include the following:





Hospitalizations

Unconsciousness

Death

Work restriction

Missed work

Besides the above-mentioned, there are many other examples of injuries that can take place in the workplace.

Is Your Injury Workplace Related?

Under the law, a workplace injury is any injury that takes place during working hours where an employer is benefiting.

Construction Accident Injuries

When a construction accident injury occurs, it will take place on construction sites to either a contractor´s employee or a 3rd party assigned to the contractor. Due to the dangerous nature of a construction zone, there are specific requirements and regulations that must be in place in order for injuries to be prevented. A lot of times, the construction site is located in an area that is frequented by pedestrians. If a construction error happens on a construction site, the chances that an injury will follow are also high. This is the case for you, then you need to find a construction accident lawyer near you to advise you of a course of action that you can take.

Workplace Injuries

When an employee sustains a workplace injury it will involve the condition or wound incurred from the injury no matter what time it occurs while being on the clock. The majority of workplace injuries take place due to an activity related to work such as being injured by equipment or material.

Workplace injuries can be categorized into three different types, these involve occupational illness, physical injury, and repetitive stress injury. When these injuries occur, they are usually caused by a reaction associated with a fall, slip, or trip among equipment or materials. If you end up sustaining any kind of work-related injury, it needs to be reported to your employer as soon as possible. If the injury requires immediate medical attention, then you should seek the necessary care first and then report it when possible. This way your injury can be treated quickly and without delay.

The Difference Between a Workplace Injury and Construction Accident Injury

When it comes to the difference between a workplace injury and construction accident injury, it ultimately depends on how the injury occurs. With a construction site having much more hazards involved, the types of accidents can be varied since a lot of machinery can be used as opposed to an office injury. This is why it is important to get ahold of an experienced attorney who can help you sort it all out.

